Netflix : Bear Grylls' Tips for Surviving a Weekend Outdoors This Fall

09/18/2021 | 11:32am EDT
With temperatures finally cooling off around parts of the country, there's never been a better time to get reacquainted with the wonders of mother nature and spend some quality time with the family outdoors. While the sun might not always be shining and plants and trees won't be in bloom, fall is actually the best time to explore the great outdoors. This is because the effects of the sun can be dangerous during the hottest months of the year.

'In the heat of summer, the extreme temperatures can dramatically affect what you can do and for how long, so fall is often the best time to head out,' explains outdoorsman Bear Grylls, whose newest interactive adventure movie, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, is now streaming on Netflix. 'Just check the forecasts and adapt routes and distances and gear accordingly.'

'Over the past year we've all missed out on so much, so there has never been a better time to go for it and plan an adventure with those you love,' he adds.

Grylls, who never leaves home without a good knife and his smartphone, recommends checking out your closest national park and taking a hike together, building up to camping and longer trips with the family. 'It all starts with having that adventure attitude,' he says.

Check out more of Grylls' tips for whatever trip awaits you this fall and start planning your next adventure today.

1. Know that you don't need to tackle Everest to find fun and empowerment in the great outdoors: 'Plan something local. Maybe it's simply a hike, or a swim in a lake, but do something new that pushes you a little, and do it with those you love,' says Grylls. 'Adventure builds confidence, so just begin.'

2. Be prepared: 'Before you climb any mountain-real or metaphorical-you need to remember that the hard work is done long before you embark on the journey,' he says. 'So get fit, have the right gear and clothing, and learn some basic skills such as navigation.'

3. Remember the priorities of survival: 'I use this simple formula: 'Please remember what's first,' which in turn stands for 'protection, rescue, water, food.' Those are the things to master, and in that order, if you're ever lost.'

4. Adopt a survivor mindset to never give up: 'That spirit is key to staying alive, more than any amount of knowledge or skills, and it is fundamental to all great adventurers,' explains Grylls.

You vs. Wild: Out Cold is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 15:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 665 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,13x
EV / Sales 2022 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 589,35 $
Average target price 594,36 $
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.8.99%260 844
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.12%565 345
PROSUS N.V.-22.00%257 627
AIRBNB, INC.13.48%103 193
DOORDASH, INC.56.15%75 329
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.06%74 903