Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/28 04:00:01 pm EDT
378.51 USD   +1.25%
04:14aNETFLIX : Bets on Central and Eastern Europe →
PU
01:41aEXPLAINER-IN-BRIEF : The real showdown at the oscars
AQ
01:22aWill Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Bets on Central and Eastern Europe →

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's been seven years since we started the Netflix journey in Central and Eastern Europe - a region with deep creative traditions and brilliant creative talent. In 2016 we localized our service in Poland. Soon after that Netflix became available in Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Croatian and Ukrainian.

Throughout this time, and because we know how much our members in the region love local titles, we have worked with the creative community across CEE to grow our local film and series slate. In Poland alone, we have invested over 490 million PLN (~115 mln USD) in original Netflix films and series and have created over 2600 jobs on our productions, giving opportunities to actors, scriptwriters, directors and all of the below-the-line crews who are the backbone of every production. In parallel, we have consistently invested in licensing many hugely popular local titles in Czechia, Romania, Hungary and others. CEE has also become a strategic production hub for our international shows, with major titles like Extraction 2 or Shadow & Bone S01 successfully shot in the region recently.

We have worked closely with celebrated Polish creators to bring a variety of Polish films and series to Netflix members in Poland and around the world. Series like The Woods,Sexify, Rojst '97 and films such as David and the Elves, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, How I Fell in Love with a Gangster and the critically-acclaimed OperationHyacinth have connected with audiences across the region and regularly appeared in Netflix's Top 10.

Today marks another milestone in our journey in Central and Eastern Europe, bringing us even closer to our members and creative partners. I'm thrilled to announce that we plan to open a Netflix CEE office in Warsaw later this year that will function as a hub for the region. The Netflix office in Warsaw is a natural next step for us and will help build long-term cooperation in the region as well as deepen existing ties, creating new opportunities for content creators and producers. The creativity and potential of the local industry make Warsaw a great place to base our business across Central and Eastern Europe.

Thank you to all of our members, amazing filmmakers and partners in the region for the last seven years of support and collaboration. We can't wait to write the next chapter for Netflix in Central and Eastern Europe together!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
04:14aNETFLIX : Bets on Central and Eastern Europe →
PU
01:41aEXPLAINER-IN-BRIEF : The real showdown at the oscars
AQ
01:22aWill Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
RE
03/28NETFLIX : Investing in More Arab Writers to Tell More Authentic Arab Stories →
PU
03/28Indian multiplex firms PVR, INOX jump on merger deal
RE
03/27BOX OFFICE : Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City' Takes Down 'The Batman' W..
RE
03/27India's largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant
RE
03/27NETFLIX : Heads to AnimeJapan with an Expanded Slate Embracing Diverse Genres →
PU
03/25WHAT TO STREAM THIS WEEKEND : Oscars, 'Bridgerton' Season 2
AQ
03/25'YAKSHA : Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 420 M - -
Net income 2022 5 088 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 378,51 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-37.17%168 044
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.79%446 161
PROSUS N.V.-34.92%133 855
AIRBNB, INC.0.70%106 235
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.08%67 957
NASPERS LIMITED-35.27%42 053