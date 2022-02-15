Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : 'BioShock' Film Adaptation Headed to Netflix

02/15/2022 | 02:17pm EST
About BioShock: Published by 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the award-winning and critically-acclaimed BioShock game franchise includes BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite. Set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, the series blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions that reshaped how game stories could be told - all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever planning, and lethal improvisation. Across the titles' original releases as well as multiple re-releases, remastered editions and bundled collections, BioShock has sold more than 39 million copies worldwide, and is widely recognized as one of the most celebrated and beloved series in all of gaming. The next installment is currently in development by Cloud Chamber.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 19:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 413 M - -
Net income 2022 5 076 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 396,57 $
Average target price 513,13 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-34.17%176 062
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%576 449
PROSUS N.V.-7.75%195 410
AIRBNB, INC.1.90%106 239
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.51%67 109
NASPERS LIMITED-7.48%58 443