The Ton remainedabuzzfollowing the release of Part 1 of Season 3 of Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton, which was #1 on the English TV List for the second week in a row,charmingits way to 25.3M views. But esteemed (and apparentlyinsatiable) members of the Ton did not stop at the latest delivery of my Society Papers, sending Season 1 to #2 (6.4M views), Season 2 to #4 (5.3M views), and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to #8 (3.1M views). Your eagerness is well noted, gentle reader, but remember - patience is a virtue. With Part 2 set to release onJune 13, do expect Season 3 to continue to be thediamond of the season.

Don't F with J.Lowasn't just a sign, it was a prophecy. Jennifer Lopez' Atlas debutedatopthe English Films List with 28.2M views, making it the most-watched title of the week. The sci-fi thriller, which also starsSimu LiuandSterling K. Brown, reached the Top 10 in 93 countries. Not content with dominating the Top 10, Atlasalso took overSphere in Las Vegas,the night sky in LA, and evencrash-landedonto this restaurant. Point made J.Lo - we promise to never F with you.

Richard Gadd's breakout series Baby Reindeercontinued its incredible run on the English TV List, taking fifth place in its seventh week with 4.5M views. Ireland-set mystery-thriller Bodkin, executive produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground, claimed ninth place with 1.9M views. Making their list debuts were the kids animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory in sixth place (3.8M views), the Shane Gillis comedy Tires in seventh (3.8M views), and the reality series Buying Londonin tenth place (1.9M views).

The kids animated film Thelma the Unicornsparkledits way into the #2 spot on the English Films List with 10.7M views. Mother of the Bride, the romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, and Chad Michael Murray, claimed the #4 spot with 9.3M views, taking its total views to date to 61.4M.

Korean series took three spots on the Non-English TV List again this week. Dark comedy The 8 Show rose to the top spot (4.8M views), the time travel limited series The Atypical Family came in sixth place (1.6M views), and the romantic comedy Queen of Tears landed in seventh place in its 12th week on the list (1.3M views).

New entries on the Non-English Films List included the live-action adaptation of the award-winning Manga Golden Kamuy (Japan), which debuted at #1 with 7.3M views, and the romantic comedy In Good Hands 2(Turkey), which landed at #2 with 6.3M views. Its prequel, In Good Hands, also returned to the list at #8 with 1.6M views.

