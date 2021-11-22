Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : Bringing More VFX Magic to Our Members With the Acquisition of Scanline VFX
12:18pUnion group says U.S. should reject Amazon's plan to buy MGM
08:12aINSIDER SELL : Netflix
Netflix : Bringing More VFX Magic to Our Members With the Acquisition of Scanline VFX →

11/22/2021
From the interstellar landscape of Cowboy Bebop and the ravenous vampires of Blood Red Sky to the exploding underground reactor in Stranger Things 3, we want to surprise and delight our members by pushing the boundaries of visual effects. So we're pleased to announce today our plans to acquire Scanline VFX, one of the most creative and innovative VFX studios in the world.*

Scanline was founded in 1989 and is now led by Stephan Trojansky, a trailblazing VFX Supervisor whose proprietary fluid rendering system Flowline won an Academy Award for Technical Achievement in 2008. The company has offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart, and Seoul.

Scanline is known for its complex, photorealistic effects and expertise in virtual production. It's also done an extraordinary job of supporting our creators on everything from the above-mentioned VFX achievements to those in upcoming titles like Don't Look Up, The Gray Man, Slumberland, The Adam Project and Stranger Things 4.

Netflix will invest in Scanline's pipeline, infrastructure and workforce and continue to support the pioneering work that Scanline's Eyeline Studios is doing in virtual production to push the boundaries of what is visibly possible.

In addition to working with Netflix, Scanline has done groundbreaking work on everything from Game of Thrones to Godzilla vs Kong and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Going forward, the company will continue to operate as a standalone business and work with their variety of clients.

We'll also continue to rely on many other studios around the world for our VFX needs so we can continue to ensure that our creators have access to the world's most innovative tech, and continue to bring the most compelling and cutting-edge storytelling to our members.

For more about Scanline, and to see some examples of their amazing work, click here.

*Note to editors: Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. We expect to close this transaction in Q1'22.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
