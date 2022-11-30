Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48 2022-11-30 pm EST
308.14 USD   +9.67%
03:46pSilicon Valley leaders welcome Elon Musk's management of Twitter
RE
03:35pNetflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
RE
02:53pNetflix cofounder reed hastings calls elon musk 'bravest, most c…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake

11/30/2022 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service.

Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.

"I wish we had flipped a few years earlier on it," Hastings said during the New York Times DealBook summit.

Netflix launched a lower-priced, ad-supported version of the streaming service earlier this month.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:46pSilicon Valley leaders welcome Elon Musk's management of Twitter
RE
03:35pNetflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
RE
02:53pNetflix cofounder reed hastings calls elon musk 'bravest, most c…
RE
02:42pNetflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
RE
02:42pNetflix ceo reed hastings calls resisting ads a mistake -- dealb…
RE
12:01pNetflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
PR
10:07a'emily In Paris' : Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
AQ
08:21aEd Helms to co-star with Jennifer Garner in Netflix's 'Family Leave' film
AQ
07:58aSociete Generale Adjusts Netflix's Price Target to $215 From $170, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
11/29Netflix : All the New Mobile Games on Netflix in November →
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 581 M - -
Net income 2022 4 650 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 280,96 $
Average target price 293,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-53.36%125 033
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.43%344 612
PROSUS N.V.-18.03%83 050
AIRBNB, INC.-42.71%60 392
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.79%55 365
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-0.99%31 823