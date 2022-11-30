Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service.

Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.

"I wish we had flipped a few years earlier on it," Hastings said during the New York Times DealBook summit.

Netflix launched a lower-priced, ad-supported version of the streaming service earlier this month.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)