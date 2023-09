Sept 13 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS SPIN OFF ACCOUNTS SKEWING TOWARDS AD-FREE WITH HEALTHY PROPORTION GOING TO AD TIER - BOFA CONF

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS 'IT'S NOT EASY TO BUILD AN AD BUSINESS FROM SCRATCH'

* NETFLIX CFO SAYS 90% OF GROWTH IS OUTSIDE OF U.S., IMPACTING AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS ADVERTISING, A FUTURE GROWTH OF AVERAGE REVENUE PER MEMBER, IS 'NOT THAT MATERIAL YET'

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS CONNECTED-TV MARKET IS AN AREA OF FUTURE GROWTH

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS COMPANY IS 'NOWHERE NEAR' PEAK MARGINS

* NETFLIX INC SHARES DOWN 2.9%

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS 'WE'RE IN GAMES FOR THE LONG TERM,' WITH 70 TITLES RELEASED

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS IT'S HARD TO SEE RETURN ON BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT IN LIVE SPORTS

* NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS VERY HIGH BAR TO ACQUIRE DISTRESSED MEDIA ASSETS, CO HAS BEEN A BUILDER MORE THAN A BUYER Further company coverage: