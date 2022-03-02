Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix CFO to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/02/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Spence Neumann, CFO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.net.    

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-cfo-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301493197.html

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
12:08p&LSQUO;SURVIVING PARADISE' : How the Search for Isolation Taught Us the True Power of Wild..
PU
12:01pNetflix CFO to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PR
11:32aNetflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
AQ
10:57aArab refugees see double standards in Europe's embrace of Ukrainians
RE
10:55aArab refugees see double standards in Europe's embrace of Ukrainians
RE
09:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors assess Powell’s speech
08:10aLindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
AQ
05:38aNext Games Skyrockets 118% After Netflix's Acquisition Offer
MT
04:00aTRANSCRIPT : Netflix, Inc., Next Games Oyj - M&A Call
CI
03:24aNetflix offers to buy Finnish game studio
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations