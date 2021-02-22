Log in
NETFLIX, INC.

Netflix : COO & Chief Product Officer to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/22/2021 | 04:31pm EST
LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Greg Peters, COO & Chief Product Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Mr. Peters is scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.net.    

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-coo--chief-product-officer-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301232796.html

