Can love bridge a language barrier? This endearing question is at the heart of Can This Love Be Translated?(WT), with Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung leading the cast. Written by the renowned Hong sisters (Alchemy of Souls,Hotel del Luna, The Greatest Love, The Master's Sun) and directed by Yoo Young-eun (Bloody Heart), this series is set to be the next big global rom-com sensation.

In this romantic comedy series, an unexpected romance blossoms between multilingual translator Ju Ho-jin and global celebrity Cha Mu-hee, as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

Bringing this charming story to life is a talented cast:

Kim Seon-ho (Start-Up,Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, The Childe) as Ju Ho-jin, a multilingual translator fluent in English, Japanese, Italian, and more

Go Youn-jung (Sweet Home,Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, Moving,Hunt) as Cha Mu-hee, a cheerful and spirited A-list celebrity

Sota Fukushi (As the Gods Will,Bleach,My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday, Library Wars,I'm Taking the Day Off) joins the ensemble for his first Korean drama series

Lee E-dam (Daily Dose of Sunshine,Black Knight)

Choi Woo-sung (Chief Detective 1958,Melancholia,My Roommate Is a Gumiho)

Can This Love Be Translated?(WT) promises to be a delightful addition to the streaming lineup. Stay tuned for its release, only on Netflix.

Overview

Title: Can This Love Be Translated? (WT) Director: Yoo Young-eun Writers: Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-eun, Hong Mi-ran) Cast: Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Lee E-dam, Choi Woo-sung Production: IMAGINUS, Triii Studio Distribution: Netflix