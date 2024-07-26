Netflix is rapidly expanding its Korean unscripted slate, growing to 10 shows this year - more than double the number from 2022. In its third run, today's Netflix Unscripted Festival in Seoul showcased the diversity of its upcoming titles. Offering an immersive experience for the press, the event featured various booths representing the different genres of Korean unscripted content.

Audiences enthralled by the battles of strength inPhysical: 100or the fiery love connections inSingle's Inferno are in for a treat: Beginning in August, a new Korean unscripted series will debut every month until the first quarter of 2025. With nine new shows on the horizon, Korean unscripted series are cementing their place in global entertainment.

Reflecting on how far the format has come, Ki Hwan Yoo, Director of Content at Netflix Korea, emphasized that increasing the slate wasn't the primary goal - it was always about creating shows that people loved. "We believe it's important to be loved locally first before we can win over global audiences. Our main aim is to create shows that our viewers truly enjoy, and each show has its own unique appeal that matches what they want," he shared.

A variety show for every taste

Things are kicking off with The Influenceron August 6, where top influencers compete to prove their worth, followed by A-list to Playliston August 30, chronicling actor Cho Jung-seok's journey to debut as a singer. September will bring Culinary Class Wars, where star chefs and hidden masters face off in a cooking showdown. October will see the release of Comedy Revenge, a competition where Korea's top comedians go head-to-head to see who's the funniest. At the end of the year, the second season of Korea's unique zombie variety show returns with Zombieverse: New Blood, followed by the new series Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die, which showcases the intense and gritty world of rugby in Korea.

In 2025, another season of the addictive romantic reality show returns with Single's Inferno 4, along with the comeback of the intense mind game competitions in The Devil's Plan 2. Kian's Bizzare B&Bwas introduced as a new concept guesthouse variety show featuring the artist KIAN84.

Spanning themes from survival and music to cooking and comedy, the upcoming Korean unscripted shows promise something for everyone, solidifying Netflix as the ultimate destination for must-watch K-content.

Read up on all the reality and variety shows coming soonhere.