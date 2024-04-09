Entertainment09 April 2024
Director: Edward Berger(All Quiet On The Western Front)
Cast: Colin Farrell(The Banshees of Inisherin) in the lead role of Lord Doyle
Writer: Rowan Joffe, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne
Producers: Mike Goodridge for Good Chaos, Edward Berger for Nine Hours, Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films
Logline: When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation
The Ballad of a Small Playerwill shoot on location in Asia in Summer 2024
The film marks the first project under Berger's creative partnership and global first look film deal with Netflix, via his Nine Hours company banner
