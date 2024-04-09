Back to All News
Colin Farrell to Star in Edward Berger's 'The Ballad of a Small Player' for Netflix

Entertainment

09 April 2024
GlobalUnited Kingdom (Great Britain)
Link copied to clipboard

  • Director: Edward Berger(All Quiet On The Western Front)

  • Cast: Colin Farrell(The Banshees of Inisherin) in the lead role of Lord Doyle

  • Writer: Rowan Joffe, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne

  • Producers: Mike Goodridge for Good Chaos, Edward Berger for Nine Hours, Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films

  • Logline: When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation

  • The Ballad of a Small Playerwill shoot on location in Asia in Summer 2024

  • The film marks the first project under Berger's creative partnership and global first look film deal with Netflix, via his Nine Hours company banner

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 18:32:07 UTC.