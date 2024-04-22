Netflix Confirms Thriller 'Wall to Wall' by Rising Director Kim Tae-joon, Starring Kang Ha-neul, Yeom Hye-ran and Seo Hyun-woo

Entertainment22 April 2024
Following his successful debut with the Netflix filmUnlocked, director Kim Tae-joon is back with his second feature, Wall to Wall. Thisthriller follows the story of Woo-seong (Kang Ha-neul), a man who finally saves up enough to buy an apartment, only to have it turn into a nightmare with financial ruin and mysterious noises from neighboring floors.
Celebrated actor Kang Ha-neul (Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet,Midnight Runners, Love Reset,When the Camellia Blooms) takes on the role of Woo-seong. In his quest to own an apartment, Woo-seong exhausts all his financial resources, including his savings, stock investments, loans, and even his mother's garlic farm. However, he soon faces the harsh realities of high-interest payments and gets tormented by disturbing noises from his neighbors every night.
The talented Yeom Hye-ran (Mask Girl,The Glory,The Uncanny Counter,When the Camellia Blooms) plays Eun-hwa, the resident representative dedicated to maintaining peace within the apartment complex. Rounding out the ensemble cast is Seo Hyun-woo (My Name is Loh Kiwan,Decision to Leave) as Jin-ho, the man living above Woo-seong. He and Woo-seong team up to find the source of the persistent noises in the building.
Director Kim Tae-joon received acclaim for creating a thriller set in realistic, everyday situations with Unlocked. In Wall to Wall, he spins a different kind of suspense set in the familiar space of an apartment complex, where a financially burdened character grapples with mysterious situations involving unidentified noises.
A must-see thriller with a strong cast, Wall to Wallwill keep you guessing about the source of all that noise. Keep an eye out for the premiere, only on Netflix.
Information
Title: Wall to Wall
Screenwriter/ Director: Kim Tae-joon
Starring: Kang Ha-neul, Yeom Hye-ran, Seo Hyun-woo
Production: MIZIFILM
Distribution: Netflix
