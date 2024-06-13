--Netflix, which in May announced it would show National Football League Christmas games, is in talks with current NFL broadcasters about one of them potentially producing the games, CNBC reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Netflix has reached out to ESPN, NBCUniversal and CBS Sports, according to the report.

--The report said representatives for Netflix, the NFL and the broadcasters declined to comment.

Full article: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/13/netflix-nfl-christmas-games-broadcast-partner.html

