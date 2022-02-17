Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : Documentary Feature About NBA Legend Bill Russell Heading To Netflix →

02/17/2022
  • An untitled documentary about the life and legacy of basketball great Bill Russell is heading to Netflix from award-winning director Sam Pollard and an all-star team of storied producers: Larry Gordon, Ross Greenburg and Mike Richardson.

  • The film will feature exclusive interviews with Bill Russell as well as access to his sprawling personal archives.

  • Director: Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Citizen Ashe)

  • Producers: Larry Gordon (Field of Dreams, Die Hard), Ross Greenburg (Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals, Miracle), Mike Richardson (Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy)

  • Production Companies: High Five Productions, LLC

  • Synopsis: The definitive bio-doc on NBA Legend Bill Russell, the greatest champion in the history of American sports, and a true Civil Rights icon. From the humblest of beginnings, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to Championships -- two California State High School Championships, two back-to-back NCAA titles, a Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black Head Coach in NBA history, while still playing for the Celtics). Bill's story is innately and uniquely intertwined with the 75-year history of the NBA, and the story of America's last 8 decades.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 413 M - -
Net income 2022 5 076 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 398,08 $
Average target price 513,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-33.92%176 733
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%581 627
PROSUS N.V.-8.00%196 022
AIRBNB, INC.12.10%116 872
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.76%70 970
NASPERS LIMITED-8.25%58 191