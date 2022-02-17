Netflix : Documentary Feature About NBA Legend Bill Russell Heading To Netflix →
02/17/2022 | 03:38pm EST
An untitled documentary about the life and legacy of basketball great Bill Russell is heading to Netflix from award-winning director Sam Pollard and an all-star team of storied producers: Larry Gordon, Ross Greenburg and Mike Richardson.
The film will feature exclusive interviews with Bill Russell as well as access to his sprawling personal archives.
Director: Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Citizen Ashe)
Producers: Larry Gordon (Field of Dreams, Die Hard), Ross Greenburg (Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals, Miracle), Mike Richardson (Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy)
Production Companies: High Five Productions, LLC
Synopsis: The definitive bio-doc on NBA Legend Bill Russell, the greatest champion in the history of American sports, and a true Civil Rights icon. From the humblest of beginnings, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to Championships -- two California State High School Championships, two back-to-back NCAA titles, a Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black Head Coach in NBA history, while still playing for the Celtics). Bill's story is innately and uniquely intertwined with the 75-year history of the NBA, and the story of America's last 8 decades.
