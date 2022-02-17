Netflix : Documentary Feature About NBA Legend Bill Russell Heading To Netflix →

Synopsis: The definitive bio-doc on NBA Legend Bill Russell, the greatest champion in the history of American sports, and a true Civil Rights icon. From the humblest of beginnings, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to Championships -- two California State High School Championships, two back-to-back NCAA titles, a Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black Head Coach in NBA history, while still playing for the Celtics). Bill's story is innately and uniquely intertwined with the 75-year history of the NBA, and the story of America's last 8 decades.