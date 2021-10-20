Netflix : Drops The Trailer of its Upcoming Film ‘ Dhamaka' Starring Kartik Aaryan →

~Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan, is set to premiere on 19 November, only on Netflix~

Mumbai, October 19, 2021: Netflix today launched the trailer of its much-awaited film Dhamaka, which follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik Aaryan, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Dhamaka is an intense human drama thriller starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Joining him is a stellar lineup of cast, including Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan along with a special appearance by Mrunal Thakur. Premiering exclusively on Netflix on 19 November, 2021, the film is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films.

Director & Co-producer,Dhamaka, Ram Madhvani, known for his gripping cinematic style said, "Dhamaka is above all a human story about an ambitious man who falls . It is also a Thriller. Dhamaka is an exciting project as it has the perfect mix of emotions, drama and thrill, making it an all round entertainer. The gripping plot and power packed performances in the film will enthral everyone till the very end while leaving them with the tragedy of a fallen hero . It is great to have this story come on a global streaming service like Netflix and entertain people across the globe. I am very excited to see how viewers respond to it!"

Sharing his excitement about Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan said, "It was a pleasure working with big creative forces like Ram and Ronnie Sir. Playing Arjun Pathak was an enriching, one-of-a-kind experience as I haven't played a role like this in the past. Also, I've never shot a film like Dhamaka before. It's a high octane thriller. We even shot it like that, with 8 cameras and 10 minutes long continuous takes. Ram sir has pushed the boundaries in every aspect of filmmaking. I can't wait for everyone to experience it. I am thrilled to collaborate with Ronnie sir for the first time who is known for backing edgy content. Also, It's my streaming debut and what better than the biggest platform- Netflix. I am glad that our film will reach audiences in India and around the world with Netflix''

Talking about this association, Producer Ronnie Screwvala, said,"Dhamaka happened at a very timely part at the peak of COVID and the film and its narrative exemplifies the future of storytelling. Working with Ram & Kartik has been a breeze and having netflix on board as our partner just completes the picture."

Get ready for the Dhamaka, premiering on November 19, 2021, only on Netflix!

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Vishwajeet Pradhan,Vikas Kumar

Special Appearance - Mrunal Thakur

Director:

Ram Madhvani

Screenplay & Dialogue:

Puneet SharmaRam Madhvani

Producer:

RSVP

Ram Madhvani Films

Ronnie Screwvala

Amita Madhvani

Ram Madhvani

