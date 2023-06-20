'Netflix Effect' lifts Korean content but market control worries grow

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - When Netflix co-CEO Ted
Sarandos visits South Korea this week he will find an
entertainment industry that has achieved global fame through
hits such as "Squid Game" and "The Glory", but also growing
worries about the service's effects on the local market.
South Korea has created some of Netflix's biggest shows,
which have become synonymous with the broader international
success of the country's cultural exports and spurred the
Californian company to invest $2.5 billion in local content.
Sarandos is expected to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday,
according to industry sources, and meet with film students
during his first visit as co-CEO. He will also meet Prime
Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday to discuss the video streaming
market.
But while Korean shows are hugely popular on Netflix
, with 60% of global users watching at least one title
last year, calls are growing for the government to support
locally funded projects and secure the rights for content.
The government last week announced plans to provide 500
billion won ($390.09 million) to help local streaming platforms
compete with global rivals such as Netflix amid soaring
production costs.
"The media and content industry will thrive when various
platforms compete instead of being dominated by only a few,
which will benefit both creators and consumers," said Heo Seung,
public affairs director at South Korean streaming platform
Watcha.
South Korea exported $13 billion worth of content in 2022
including video games, music and broadcasting, according to the
Korea Economic Research Institute, eclipsing electric vehicle
and rechargeable battery shipments.
The "Netflix Effect", a term coined for the phenomenon that
launches actors and directors from obscurity to instant stardom
when their shows appear on the platform, is a part of South
Korea's success.
Against this backdrop, President Yoon Suk Yeol welcomed
Netflix’s $2.5 billion investment as a "big opportunity" for
both South Korea and the U.S. streaming giant.
Netflix's market weight in South Korea dwarfs that of local
platforms such as Tving, Wavve and Watcha.
In 2022, the U.S. firm reported an operating profit of 14.28
billion won in South Korea, a stark contrast to Tving's
operating loss of 119 billion won.
Netflix boasted a 38.2% market share in South Korea last
year, according to Mobile Index, overshadowing Tving's 13.1%.
Unlike the EU, South Korea does not have laws requiring
foreign streaming services to produce or invest in local
content.
That has prompted some Korean politicians to call for
Netflix to better reward creators when their projects succeed.
Netflix said it aims to compensate local creators fairly at
the initial production stage, regardless of how well their shows
perform.
"Compensation is an important part of that, but so is the
creative expression our local team supports, along with the
global audience reach of our service," a Netflix spokesperson
said in an emailed statement.
Creators who have worked with Netflix say the company has
taken a chance on them when others did not. "Squid Game" creator
Hwang Dong-hyuk said in various interviews in 2021 the series
was rejected multiple times before being picked up by Netflix.
Aditya Thayi, a London-based filmmaker who directed upcoming
Netflix documentary "King of Clones", told Reuters Netflix is
changing the game by "evening the playing field for Asian
filmmakers."
While the project was commissioned by Netflix UK, it centres
on genetic cloning fraud in South Korea and includes file clips
from broadcasters’ archives. Such footage alone can cost up
to$40,000 to acquire, Thayi said, making it prohibitively
expensive for independent producers without funding.
Lim Jong-soo, a professor at Sejong University, said Netflix
has given South Korean producers more opportunities but that the
government could do more to help, such as by securing IP rights
for creators.
"The government needs to come up with a system to ensure
that excess profits can be returned to South Korean creators."
($1 = 1,281.7400 won)
