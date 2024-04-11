Netflix : Ensemble Cast Joins Sofia Carson In The Romantic Comedy Film 'The Life List' →
April 11, 2024 at 01:05 pm EDT
Ensemble Cast Joins Sofia Carson In The Romantic Comedy Film 'The Life List'
Entertainment
10 April 2024
GlobalUnited States
Cast: José Zúñiga (Griselda, Physical), Jordi Mollà (Aggro Dr1ft, Jack Ryan), Dario Ladani Sanchez (Dear Edward), Federico Rodriquez (American Rust, The Path), Marianne Rendon (In the Dark, Imposters), Michael Rowland (Animal Control), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, Doll Face), Luca Padovan (You, The Boy and the Heron), Rachel Zeiger-Haag (Ex-Husbands, Monsterland), Maria Jung (Elsbeth,Paterno) and Donnetta Lavinia Grays (The Book of Henry, The Wrestler) are set to join Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, and Connie Britton in The Life List
Writer, Director: Adam Brooks (Definitely, Maybe,Imposters)
Based on the novel "The Life List" by Lori Nelson Spielman
Producer: Liza Chasin (The Lost City, Stillwater) for 3dot Productions
Executive Producers: Hutch Parker, Adam Brooks, Margaret Chernin, Kerry Orent
Logline: When Alex Rose's mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.
The Life List falls under Chasin'screative partnershipwith Netflix, which sees her produce feature films via her shingle, 3dot Productions. Coming up next from the partnership is Lonely Planetstarring Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth and Diana Silvers.
