Netflix : Expanding Our Footprint in the UK to Continue Telling Great British Stories →

At Netflix, we take great pride in being able to showcase the best British stories and the most exciting British creators to the world through series like The Crown, Sex Education and Top Boy, and films such as The Dig and Rebecca.

The depth of talent - on and off screen - combined with some of the most stunning filming locations makes the UK one of the most attractive places to produce content.

That's why we have signed a new long-term lease at the legendary Longcross Studios - home of James Bond, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchises, where we will build sound stages, studios, and production facilities. This commitment will help to significantly enhance and develop the calibre of production facilities as well as create hundreds of new jobs and boost the local economy.

However, studios are only one piece of the puzzle. It's also the visual backdrop that Britain can provide that makes this market a second home for Netflix. From the old historical city of Bath where Bridgerton was filmed, to beautiful sites like the North Pennines Area where we made The Witcher, Britain's beauty, diversity and heritage is unmatched.

And our work in the UK has only begun. This year, we are spending over $1 billion on new series, films, unscripted, and documentaries, which is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs. We're also excited to be able to support the careers and training of up to 1000 people across the UK through our brand new training programme Grow Creative UK, which will focus on upskilling crew and emerging British talent, especially those from diverse backgrounds. The programme forms part of Netflix's long-term ambition to provide the greatest number of training opportunities across High End TV and Film in the UK.

We are excited to lay down roots at these two studios and continue bringing great British series and films to our members around the world.