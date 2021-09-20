Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Expanding Our Footprint in the UK to Continue Telling Great British Stories →

09/20/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Netflix, we take great pride in being able to showcase the best British stories and the most exciting British creators to the world through series like The Crown, Sex Education and Top Boy, and films such as The Dig and Rebecca.

The depth of talent - on and off screen - combined with some of the most stunning filming locations makes the UK one of the most attractive places to produce content.

That's why we have signed a new long-term lease at the legendary Longcross Studios - home of James Bond, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchises, where we will build sound stages, studios, and production facilities. This commitment will help to significantly enhance and develop the calibre of production facilities as well as create hundreds of new jobs and boost the local economy.

However, studios are only one piece of the puzzle. It's also the visual backdrop that Britain can provide that makes this market a second home for Netflix. From the old historical city of Bath where Bridgerton was filmed, to beautiful sites like the North Pennines Area where we made The Witcher, Britain's beauty, diversity and heritage is unmatched.

And our work in the UK has only begun. This year, we are spending over $1 billion on new series, films, unscripted, and documentaries, which is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs. We're also excited to be able to support the careers and training of up to 1000 people across the UK through our brand new training programme Grow Creative UK, which will focus on upskilling crew and emerging British talent, especially those from diverse backgrounds. The programme forms part of Netflix's long-term ambition to provide the greatest number of training opportunities across High End TV and Film in the UK.

We are excited to lay down roots at these two studios and continue bringing great British series and films to our members around the world.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
07:12aNETFLIX : Expanding Our Footprint in the UK to Continue Telling Great British St..
PU
04:45aFutures fall over 1% on growth worries, focus turns to Fed
RE
02:50aSK TELECOM : KT to Invest $150 Million in Media Business KT Studio Genie
MT
01:57aEMMYS LATEST : Sudeikis celebrates "big team win" for "Lasso"
AQ
01:40aEMMYS : ‘Crown,' ‘Lasso,' ‘Queen's Gambit,' streaming triumph
AQ
12:43aASHTEAD : Plans US Expansion For Canadian Film Equipment Rental Unit
MT
09/19EMMYS LATEST : 'The Crown' gives Netflix an elite award
AQ
09/19EMMYS LATEST : 'The Queen's Gambit' becomes award royalty
AQ
09/18NETFLIX : Bear Grylls' Tips for Surviving a Weekend Outdoors This Fall →
PU
09/17NETFLIX : chitt's Creek's Dan Levy signs Netflix deal for film, TV
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 665 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,13x
EV / Sales 2022 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 589,35 $
Average target price 594,36 $
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.8.99%260 844
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.12%565 345
PROSUS N.V.-22.00%257 627
AIRBNB, INC.13.48%103 193
DOORDASH, INC.56.15%75 329
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.06%74 903