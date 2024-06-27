In 2018, our positive experience producing series and films in New Mexico inspired us to establish anew production hub in Albuquerque. This decision marked our first purchase of a production studio complex, which included eight sound stages on 28 acres and a rich history of productions, including The Avengers, Breaking Bad, and Sicario, which were partially filmed on the lot.

Today, six years later, we're thrilled to introduce our newly expanded West Coast production facility, featuring four new soundstages, three mills, one production office, two stage support buildings, and two dedicated backlot areas across 108 acres. The expansion will enable us to enhance our creative output and produce even more compelling films and series for our global audience, further solidifying our commitment to nurturing and growing the thriving production ecosystem in New Mexico.

As part of our commitment to sustainability, the expanded studio incorporates several new features, including on-site solar and battery storage systems, geothermal heating and cooling, all-electric appliances, and 50 electric vehicle fast chargers, including DC fast chargers. These features will help us reduce the studio's carbon footprint, lower operating costs, and improve the production experience.

Since acquiring Albuquerque Studios, New Mexico has proven to be an exceptional production hub for us. It offers a rich tapestry of landscapes, a talented workforce, and a supportive community. We've had the privilege of filming numerous series and films in New Mexico, including Stranger Things, The Harder They Fall, Army of the Dead, and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. We even named a crossing in the studio after the latter film's writer and director, Vince Gilligan. We're looking to continue this streak with upcoming series filmed on the studio lot, includingRansom Canyon, a contemporary Western romance;Pulse, a medical procedural; andThe Boroughs, a new supernatural show.

Our continued investment in this region underscores our commitment to the local community and New Mexico's vibrant cultural and economic landscape. Since 2019, Netflix has directly invested nearly $575 million in New Mexico productions. When considering other productions that have used Netflix Studios Albuquerque, the overall investment is closer to $900 million. Additionally, Netflix hired over 4,000 cast and crew members in New Mexico from 2021 to 2023, creating job opportunities in the region.

In 2022, we launchedNetflix in Your Neighborhood, a website encouraging fans to explore the filming locations of popular films and series shot in various parts of New Mexico. Today, the website features over 100 filming locations and cultural sites across eight titles, including Stranger Things, Chupa, Better Call Saul, The Harder They Fall, and Army of the Dead. Our goal is to contribute culturally to the state and bring the excitement of our films and series beyond the screen and into the community.

We want to thank New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Senator Ben Ray Luján, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, and the numerous vendor partners, including the 2,800 construction workers who helped make this expansion possible. We are incredibly proud to be part of the New Mexico community and are committed to bringing more captivating stories to life through the expanded Netflix Studios Albuquerque.

