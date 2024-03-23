Fasten Your Seatbelts! Netflix Drops The Trailer Of The Great Indian Kapil Show, A Riot Of Laughter Unleashed

A new episode every Saturday at 8.00 PM promises a star-studded laughter extravaganza uncovering the unseen side of your favorite celebrities, starting March 30 only on Netflix

Get ready to board the flight of laughter with unlimited entertainment starting March 30 with the premiere ofThe Great Indian Kapil Show. The freshly unveiled trailer gives a fun peek at the laughter-filled episodes awaiting viewers. The beloved Kapil Sharma is back alongside his gang of friends Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh with a whole lot more up their sleeves. Expect to see a different side of the celebrity guests, courtesy of Kapil and the gang's warm hospitality. Even if you think you know your favorite stars very well, brace yourself for some surprises on the show!

The trailer revealed an eclectic mix of guests, from Bollywood's illustrious Kapoor family (Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor)to the master storyteller Imtiaz Ali, the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh and the talentedParineeti Chopra. There's even a sighting of Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan (WHAT!) alongside beloved Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma with batsman Shreyas Iyer. From the cast donning a variety of characters to Kapil's signature one-liners, it'll definitely be difficult to keep a straight face.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix Indiasays,"'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is a treat for our members to enjoy with their families every Saturday. With this show, we take our collaboration with Kapil Sharma to the next level. We are thrilled to reunite Kapil and Sunil via this show on Netflix, delighting millions of fans all over the world. There are loads of exciting elements - celebrities at their funnest, sketch comedy at its craziest and Kapil at his best. We can't wait for you to board this flight with us as India's favorite show takes off on Netflix."

Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma shares,"As seen in the trailer, we're back! For all our fans in India, we love you, and for our global fans, especially in Korea and Mongolia who've been missing us, we're coming to Netflix on March 30! Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv and I have been friends for a very long time and how you see us on screen, is how we are in real life. And yes, we love Archana ji - I had to say this because she's holding my house help hostage. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is an extension of all of us in many ways and thanks to Netflix, you can watch us anytime, anywhere. Just remember, a new episode drops every Saturday."

Sunil Grovershares his excitement about reuniting with the gang, saying,"'The Great Indian Kapil Show' feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we've had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we'll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix."

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Shardaand Rajiv Thakurechoed similar sentiments, adding, "We have some truly amazing episodes in store for you, and the trailer is just a chota pataka (a small firecracker). Hassi Ka Bada Dhamaka (A big explosion of laughter) will happen every Saturday starting March 30. We are excited and all geared up to ensure our fans keep asking for more."

Toh Kursi ki peti baandh ke rakhiye, kyunki ye udaan kaafi mazeedar hone wali hai! (So fasten your seat belts, because this flight is going to be a lot of fun!) The Great Indian Kapil Showpremieres March 30, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 p.m., only on Netflix.