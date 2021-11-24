Netflix : Finding Ola, Netflix Arabic Series, Hend Sabry →

First Look at Finding Ola, Netflix's latest Arabic Series

Finding Ola, the latest Netflix Arabic series, will see the return of beloved character Ola Abdelsabour as she takes on new adventures. Picking up 10 years later, Ola may be older and wiser, but she is still exploring who she is as a woman while trying to find the balance between her role as a mother, wife and entrepreneur. An inspirational story of self-discovery and new beginnings, the six-episode series will follow Ola as she navigates life's many challenges.

Will Ola be able to balance her responsibilities while rediscovering herself and opening the door for new adventures?

Joining Ola on her adventure is renowned actress Sawsan Badr, in the role of Ola's mother, Suhair, and talented co-star Hani Adel, starring as Ola's husband Hisham. Nada Mousa, Mahmoud El-Leithy, and Dalia Shawky will also join the cast along with a star-studded line-up of guest appearances, including the prominent actor Khaled El-Nabawy.

The magnificent Hend Sabry will star as Ola but also serve as a first time Executive Producer on the show, through her company SALAM PROD., in cooperation with Partner Pro & Executive Producer Amin El Masri. The series' characters are inspired by the writer Ghada AbdelAal, scripted by Maha Alwazir and Ghada AbdelAal, and directed by Hadi El Bagoury.

About Finding Ola:

"After a life-altering event, Ola Abd ElSabour embarks on a journey of self-discovery and deals with the challenges of a new reality."

Photos HERE (Click to Download)

Photo Credit: SIMA DIAB/NETFLIX | Copyright: © 2021 Netflix, Inc.