Netflix : First Look at Swedish Netflix Film Black Crab Starring Noomi Rapace - Launching March 18 →

January 11, 2022 - Today, Netflix revealed the first images from the Swedish action thriller Black Crab, directed by Adam Berg. The film stars Noomi Rapace in the lead role and will launch globally on Netflix on March 18, 2022.

Photo Credit (BC Unit photos): Johan Bergmark / Netflix

Photo Credit (BC photos): Jonas Alarik / Netflix

BLACK CRAB is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who-if anyone-they can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely. Starring Noomi Rapace in a film directed by Adam Berg, BLACK CRAB follows six soldiers on a desperate mission to bring an end to the war which has destroyed their lives.

LAUNCHING ON NETFLIX: March 18, 2022

DIRECTOR: Adam Berg

WRITTEN BY: Adam Berg & Pelle Rådström

PRODUCED BY: Malin Idevall, Mattias Montero

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Noomi Rapace, Christopher Granier-Deferre, Adam Berg, Emil Wiklund, Kim Magnusson

KEY CAST: Noomi Rapace, Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalan Esmaili, Aliette Opheim, David Dencik

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Jonas Alarik

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Linda Janson

COSTUME DESIGNER: Elsa Fischer

EDITOR: Kristofer Nordin

COMPOSER: Dead People

BASED ON: The novel Black Crab by Jerker Virdborg