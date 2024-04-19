NETFLIX, INC. FQ1 2024 EARNINGS CALL - PRELIMINARY COPY APR 18, 2024

That's a great question. I would say the thing we're doing is we're thrilling our members. That's the thing we set out about why we all bounced out of bed in the morning. I look at this last quarter, 8 of the first 11 weeks of the year, we've had the #1 film on streaming. 9 of the first 11 weeks, we've had the #1 original series, and I'm talking about hits like Avatar, The Last Airbender, Grasela, Damsel, Love is Blind, [ Three Body ] Problem, all of that just in the last few months. So this consistent and dependable and expected drumbeat of hit shows, films and games, that's the business that we're in. And that's what we have to do every day, and we have to do it all over the world.

So if you think about that and how we're doing about kind of quality and scale and multiple cultures in multiple regions, I look at this last quarter, you see Fool Me Once, A Day, Gentlemen, Scoop, The Super Buzzy, Baby Reindeer, all that from the U.K., all in the last few months. Berlin, Society of the Snow, Alpha Males, all from Spain and all just in the last few months. So that's been one of those things that we just keep building and building and building on; and local unscripted, which is a fairly new initiative for us. And we're finding huge success with things like our second season of Physical 100 in Korea recently and Love is Blind Sweden. These are all kind of hard-to-replicate things that we keep getting better and better at every day that we're really proud of the teams for doing that. So -- and remember, engagement captures all of this, and none of that is possible without great tech and product. We need to do both.

Gregory K. Peters

Co-CEO, President & Director

Yes, I think that's right. I mean the fundamental is all those amazing series, film, games, live events. But a key component of our something that we're seeking to get constantly better at is that ability to find audiences for all those great titles. Part of making that happen is just the number of people who look to us for entertainment. We mentioned over 0.5 billion people in this letter.

But part of that is that product we do to effectively connect those folks with titles that they will love, which then enables us to find the largest audiences for those titles that we think that they could get anywhere. And I think as you mentioned, Ted, this applies globally to titles from all over the world, which is super exciting.

So -- and then, of course, we seek to maximize the fandom and the impact on the conversation and the cultural zeitgeist that all those titles have. And when we do that well, that feeds positively into that cycle as we launch new titles. So in terms of what are we doing better, what do we do better? We seek to get better at all of those things. And if we can make that whole flywheel spin a little bit faster, then that's great for our members. It's great for our titles and it's great for creators.

Spencer Wang

Vice President of Finance, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Thank you, Ted and Greg. Moving us along, we have Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt. There's a question about our revenue guidance. So I will direct this question to Spence. Spence, can you please explain what drives the revenue deceleration for the full year? So 13% to 15% revenue growth through the full year compared with the 15% to 16% growth in the first and second quarters of this year. Secondly, he also has a question about second quarter subscriber growth. Will that be higher or lower than Q2 of 2023?

Spencer Adam Neumann

Chief Financial Officer

All right. Sure. Well, thanks for the question. So first, regarding revenue growth overall, full year outlook, I feel really good about where we are in our growth outlook. So I just want to be clear about that. We've done a lot of hard work over the past 18 months or so to reaccelerate the business and reaccelerate revenue through combination of improving our core service, which Greg and Ted just talked about, and rolling out paid sharing, launching our ads business. And that reacceleration really started in the back half of '23 and it built through the year.

So our growth in the back half of '24 is really kind of comping off of those hard comps. And at the high end of our revenue forecast, our growth in the second half is consistent with our growth in the first half, even with those tougher comps.

And it's still early in the year. We still got a lot to execute against. We also -- as you see in our letter, there's been some FX that -- with the strengthening dollar, that's a bit of a headwind. So we'll see where that goes throughout the year. But we're guiding a healthy double-digit revenue growth for the full year, which is what we set out to deliver, and that's what's reflected in the range.

And I guess maybe it's -- in the question, I guess, this is a little bit of like what's really kind of the outlook for our growth of the business, not just the back half of this year but into '25. And it's too early to provide real -- specific guidance, but we're going to work hard to sustain healthy double-digit revenue growth for our business.

