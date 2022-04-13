Netflix : From the North to South of Brazil, these are the Brazilian stories coming to Netflix →

São Paulo, April 13, 2022 - Netflix started 2022 with new announcements of Brazilian productions across different formats and genres that will continue at full speed through the year's end. From the comedy of the Northeast to through the country music of the central-east region sertanejo and the rap from São Paulo to racing at the speed limit in Paraná, members from all over the country will enjoy the new stories and characters from across Brazil.

The first announcement is the sequel of Ricos de Amor, directed by Bruno Garotti, who also wrote the script alongside Sylvio Gonçalves. This time, the plot takes place in the north of Brazil, with Giovanna Lancellotti and Danilo Mesquita returning to star as Paula and Teto. While she returns to her work as a volunteer doctor, he needs to definitively overcome his spoiled ways and confront the interests of a powerful farmer. "The development process of Ricos de Amor 2 has been even more exciting because of the privilege of working with professionals from the North of the country and the diverse talents that bring personality and a freshness to the film," comments Garotti.

In documentaries, the news comes from the streets of the outskirts of São Paulo, where Racionais MC's started the most important rap movement in the country. Directed by Juliana Vicente, a documentary about the group will show exclusive interviews and scenes, recorded over more than 30 years of career, in addition to the impact and legacy of the musicians since their first shows in the city.

There is still a new comedy series that will bring for the first time to Netflix the digital content creator Ademara, alongside actress Mel Maia, playing two sisters who after going viral on the internet will have to learn to balance their real life with that of social media.

And still on series, the second season of Invisible City is on its way, with the direction and production teams already shooting in Belém, Pará, on the sequence of this very Brazilian story, under the command of general director Luis Carone and the assistant director Graciela Guarani. "It's important to be able to recognize, value and respect what we have here in Brazil. And not only through technique and production, but through a coherent narrative that makes sense. What touches the audience? What makes us reflect? This dialogue is extremely necessary", says Graciela.

The next launches bring exciting stories and characters! To start with Maldivas main cast, Liz Lobato (Bruna Marquezine), Kat (Carol Castro), Verônica (Natalia Klein), Raíssa (Sheron Menezzes) and Milene (Manu Gavassi) shine in the condominium where Liz moves from Goiás to try to unravel her mother's murder. In this dramedy, a tropical climate hides mysteries and intrigue, while revealing a lot of irony and sarcasm. "Maldivas speaks of a very particular universe which are these luxury condominiums in Barra da Tijuca with everything inside - people don't have to leave there for anything. Its residents have a very strong sense of community, they know everything about each other's lives and live with a false sense of security. But what happens when a crime happens there?", adds Natalia.

We can also find out more about the story of Olhar Indiscreto. Netflix's new psychological thriller is marked by major twists. The story is led by Miranda (Débora Nascimento), an uncontrollable voyeur and extremely skilled hacker. Her routine is to spy through the window the life of Cléo (Emanuelle Araújo), a luxury prostitute and resident of the building opposite. One day, Cleo knocks on her door and asks Miranda to take care of her dog while she goes on a trip. That same day, the hacker's fate changes forever and she meets the man of her dreams. But, as with all good thrillers, nothing is what it seems.

And, in the new romantic drama Depois do Universo, actress and singer Giulia Be plays Nina, a talented pianist, who must overcome the challenges of dealing with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can attack any part of the body - the kidney, in her case. The young woman is surprised by a strong connection with Gabriel (Henry Zaga), one of the doctors on the team who attends her, who will help her overcome her insecurities in the struggle to play on stage with a great orchestra in São Paulo.

In Só Se For Por Amor, the relaxed atmosphere and lots of music also took over the backstage of the series, which sought inspiration in the sertanejo sofrência to tell the love story of Deusa (Lucy Alves) and Tadeu (Felipe Bragança). "This is a very special series, with different artists, with accents from all over Brazil", says actress and singer Lucy Alves. "When we see something this big, being done in the countryside, we identify a lot… it's immediate", adds actress and singer Agnes Nunes.

From the interior of Brazil, O Cangaceiro do Futuro also comes out. In this comedy series, Virguley (Edmilson Filho) is a lazy, tangled, and morally-ill man who lives struggling in São Paulo and dreams of returning rich to the Northeast. Among his gigs, he takes advantage of his resemblance to Lampião to perform in public squares in São Paulo. One day, after getting into another confusion, he ends up getting a slap in the ear and ends up in 1927, in the middle of the cangaço, where he is confused by the local population as the real Lampião. "Our story takes place in Catingueiras, a fictional city located in Quixadá, a place of unique beauty, which makes it known as the Hollywood of Ceará. And what about the accent? We are in the Northeast and, here, each state speaks its own language, which merged into Northeastern, the only language in the series", jokes director Halder Gomes.

And there's even Casamento a Distância revealing the protagonist couple Eva (Dandara Mariana) and Alex (Dan Ferreira). In this new romantic comedy, Eva (Dandara Mariana) is a determined and down-to-earth successful executive. Alex (Dan Ferreira) is bright and flighty, and dreams of creating games. They really love each other. But on the eve of the wedding, Alex gets into a lot of trouble as he tries to make it in time for the ceremony. To meet at the altar, Eva and Alex will have to do the impossible. And they still have to find out if they were really made for each other.

All these exciting stories, told by great talents and national voices, come to life and are framed by our very diverse national culture, which is also going strong in Netflix's first Brazilian action film, Carga Máxima; in the comedy special Rodrigo Sant'Anna: Cheguei!, and in the second seasons of the series Bom Dia, Verônica and Irmandade.

