~ Premiering on July 10, the film stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj ~

If you've ever been heartbroken, it's time to say "I am over you" to your ex andWild Wild Punjabwill show you how! The trailer of this eagerly awaited 'break-up film' takes audiences on the whackiest road trip ever. All you need are your jigri yaar(best friends), a car called Paro and a destination for closure. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Wild Wild Punjabis a Luv Films Production, directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to premiere on July 10, only on Netflix.

A heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun Sharma), is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the baraatis(wedding procession), to say four magical words: "I am over you!" Egging him on and up for some fun, his motley crew of friends - Maan Arora a.k.a Arore (Sunny Singh), Gaurav Jain a.k.a Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Mr. Honey Singh a.k.a Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) - come up with a plan. They embark on the ultimate break-up road trip where more things go wild than right. Radha (Patralekhaa) and Meera (Ishita Raj) join them on this adventure across the vibrant yet chaotic world of Punjab to help Khanne find closure. This wild wild journey turns out to be anything but ordinary. But the question is, will they succeed?

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India adds, "Wild Wild Punjab is a hilarious ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. It's a story of four best friends on a road trip, navigating the woes of heartbreak through an adventure brimming with laughter and chaos. It's been a wonderful ride collaborating with Luv Ranjan, whose grip on the buddy comedy genre is unparalleled. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, we are excited to present this desi -comedy to our audiences across India & the globe."

Ankur Garg, Producer Luv Films, says,"The journey of producing 'Wild Wild Punjab' has been an exhilarating ride, brimming with fun and twists, mirroring the essence of the film itself. We are thrilled to share this delightful adventure with Netflix's global audience, hoping it sparks the same joy and excitement in viewers as it did for us during its creation."

Director Simarpreet Singh says,"At some point in our lives, each of us has either been a Khanne or consoled a Khanne, standing by friends through thick and thin regardless of the circumstances. This film talks about some bizarre, shared experiences and crazy memories that fortify friendships. The entire cast aptly brings these moments to life and shooting this film has been an experience of a lifetime. I can't wait for the audience across the world to watch this crazy break-up trip called Wild Wild Punjab on Netflix!"

Filled with bromance, laughter and unexpected twists, Wild Wild Punjabpremieres exclusively on Netflix on July 10.

Credits

PRESENTED BY: Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar

PRODUCED BY: Luv Films

PRODUCERS: Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg

DIRECTOR: Simarpreet Singh

STORY:Luv Ranjan

SCREENPLAY & DIALOGUES: Harman Wadala & Sandeep Jain

CAST: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj