NETFLIX, INC.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : Get An Insider's View Into the Most Unique Modern Indian Weddings with Netflix's THE BIG DAY

02/09/2021
~Premiering on Valentine's Day, Collection 1 of the series unfolds the love story of six couples~

February 8th, 2021:Netflix requests the pleasure of your company to join in and celebrate the most extravagant and glamorous weddings of India!

This Valentine's Day, block your calendars to indulge in the most unique and lavish modern Indian weddings with heart-touching stories, unbelievably beautiful clothes and breathtaking locations. Your dream wedding Pinterest board is now coming to life with Netflix's reality series, TheBig Day. After all, weddings are the happiest and most important days of a couple's lives and there's so much that goes into creating the perfect setting to celebrate the union of two souls in love. And what could be better than the day and month of love, to showcase these beautiful magical stories to the world. The festivities kicked off today with the trailer launch that gave a glimpse of the first collection of the series (second collection to follow soon) inviting audiences to partake in the unforgettable moments. And there are plenty of those with stories about modern Indian millennials who do not believe in towing the line. From planning a truly sustainable wedding, which is the need of the hour, to a bride that does not believe in followingtraditions blindly, the stories would definitely touch a chord.

Produced by Conde Nast India, the two-part collection follows the journeys of 12 different, and differentiated, couples (six couples in each collection), as they take the reins of planning the wedding of their dreams. Join them as they take you behind-the-scenes, navigating their way through an eye-opening list of shenanigans and soul-stirring moments that go into creating the spectacle that is the great Indian wedding. All this with a side of family drama, unique personal struggles, triumphs and much more, to create the most heartening and lavish real-life weddings that are no less than Bollywood blockbusters.

Come take the plunge with Netflix's latest reality series 'The Big Day' Collection 1 releasing on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021!

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service withover 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

For the latest news, updates and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia and FB @NetflixIndia

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
