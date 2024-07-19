Netflix Greenlights "Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark" Series
July 19, 2024 at 01:17 pm EDT
Netflix Greenlights "Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark" Series Too Hot To Handle Alum Chloe Veitch to Host New Dating Experiment Show
Netflix today announced its latest dating experiment show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.
Synopsis: Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark tests a very real phenomenon (a regular late night casual hook up) through a one-of-a-kind dating social experiment. Is your sneaky link 'the one' or are they getting in the way of you finding the one?
Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handlebreakout star, host of Too Hot To Handle: Extra Hot) will host the series.Chloe Veitch Bio and Headshot
Spicy Mari (founder of the relationship consulting firm The Spicy Life) will also join the show as a dating and relationship expert.Spicy Mari Bio and Headshot
Production Company: ITV America, Nobody's Hero
Executive Producers: Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash (Nobody's Hero), Bernie Schaeffer (ITV America), Viki Kolar and Audrey E. Smith.
Format:10 x 40 minute episodes
Series to premiere Summer 2025.
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark joins Netflix's unmatched lineup of dating shows: Love is Blind, Perfect Match, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Love on the Spectrumand more.
