Netflix Greenlights "Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark" Series Too Hot To Handle Alum Chloe Veitch to Host New Dating Experiment Show

  • Netflix today announced its latest dating experiment show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

  • Synopsis: Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark tests a very real phenomenon (a regular late night casual hook up) through a one-of-a-kind dating social experiment. Is your sneaky link 'the one' or are they getting in the way of you finding the one?

  • Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handlebreakout star, host of Too Hot To Handle: Extra Hot) will host the series.Chloe Veitch Bio and Headshot

  • Spicy Mari (founder of the relationship consulting firm The Spicy Life) will also join the show as a dating and relationship expert.Spicy Mari Bio and Headshot

  • Production Company: ITV America, Nobody's Hero

  • Executive Producers: Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash (Nobody's Hero), Bernie Schaeffer (ITV America), Viki Kolar and Audrey E. Smith.

  • Format:10 x 40 minute episodes

  • Series to premiere Summer 2025.

  • Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark joins Netflix's unmatched lineup of dating shows: Love is Blind, Perfect Match, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Love on the Spectrumand more.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 17:16:06 UTC.