Today, Netflix announced a series order for Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen,an upcoming horror series from Executive Producers The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt, via their Upside Down Pictures overall deal with Netflix. The series is created by Haley Z. Boston, who will serve as Executive Producer/Showrunner. Andrea Sperling (Transparent, Murder at the End of the World) will also executive produce via her overall deal with Netflix.

Logline: Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That's not a spoiler - just read the title...

Format: Drama

Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Haley Z. Boston

Executive Producers: The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt on behalf of Upside Down Pictures.Andrea Sperling via her overall deal with Netflix.

Quotes: Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series (US & Canada), Netflix: "We're thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley's uniquely riveting vision." The Duffer Brothers: "We were knocked flat when we first read Haley's script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice - her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can't wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."



About Upside Down Pictures The Duffer Brothers are the creators of the worldwide phenomenon "Stranger Things." They are currently in production on the final season of "Stranger Things", as well as serving as creative producers on the Olivier Award-winning West End production "Stranger Things: The First Shadow". In 2022, they announced the launch of Upside Down Pictures with Hilary Leavitt. The company's first project, the upcoming original Netflix series "The Boroughs," is set to begin production in the fall. Additionally, they have multiple projects in development, including a live-action series adaptation of "Death Note". About Haley Z. Boston: Haley Z. Boston previously wrote on Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavor, both at Netflix. Her directorial debut, Beach Logs Kill, premiered at SXSW this year in the Narrative Shorts Competition. Haley Z. Boston Headshot:Here; Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni