Blazing a fresh trail in the reality dating genre,The Boyfriend, Japan's first same-sex romance reality series, celebrates love in all its forms. Starting July 9, viewers can tune in every Tuesday to enjoy a total of 10 episodes in four weekly installments.

Located by the sea, the "Green Room" beach house sets the stage for nine men to find love. For a month, they live together and take turns working shifts at a peppermint green coffee truck, forging deep friendships and learning about themselves along the way. Hosted by an eclectic mix of personalities, including MEGUMI, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, drag queen Durian Lollobrigida and Yoshimi Tokui, the show promises to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions.

Executive producer Dai Ota, manager of live-action originals at Netflix Japan, shares the vision for the series, explaining, "We started out wanting to highlight the young men's friendships and personalities. Our focus wasn't just on romance but also on spending time together and experiencing personal growth."

Kyodo Television's Keisuke Hishida (Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey,Love Deadline), who serves as the chief producer and director, adds, "I discussed with the cast how growth and valuable experiences stem from shared friendships, youth and struggles, not just romance. This led to many unexpected miracles on set."

Model, DJ and YouTube vlogger Taiki takes on the roles of producer and casting director. On bringing the charismatic group together, he says, "I'm so happy with how this series took shape. I listened to each participant with a goal to produce a show that left everyone feeling valued and loved."

The series debuts a heartwarming teaser trailer featuring the song "Dazed & Confused" by Korean indie rock band Glen Check. Three teaser posters, including one illustrated piece by Korean artist Son Eunkyoung, are also released.

What relationships will develop after a summer together? The Boyfriendstreams on July 9, only on Netflix.