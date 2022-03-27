Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : Heads to AnimeJapan with an Expanded Slate Embracing Diverse Genres →

03/27/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Making a splash at AnimeJapan 2022 , Netflix showcased highlights from 40 new exclusive anime titles this year, with a diversified slate across genres that will delight both current fans and new viewers.

The broadened lineup includes lean-back titles such as Thermae Romae Novae - which launches tomorrow and is the first project from Netflix's direct partnership with anime creators- Kotaro Lives Alone and Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure. It also features family-friendly anime films like the gravity-defying action blockbuster Bubble that just premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival becoming available on Netflix from April 28, and those produced with top-tier studios like Studio Colorido's Drifting Home.

Netflix also announced the return of fan favorite JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, which will continue for episodes 13-24 later this year.

"Anime is one of the cornerstones of our investment in Japan, watched by nearly 90 percent of our members here last year. At the same time, interest in anime has grown worldwide, and more than half of our members globally tuned into it last year," says Kohei Obara, Director, Anime Creative, Netflix.

"From diversifying our slate to bringing back fan favorites, we want to continue growing our members' discovery and love for anime, both in Japan and around the world with this next chapter of anime on Netflix."

During the AnimeJapan stage event, Netflix revealed sneak peeks into upcoming titles including new character art and main casts for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, with part 1 premiering in 2022, as well as key art and main trailer of GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Season 2, available from 23 May.

Japanese voice talents Megumi Han (Vampire in the Garden, GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Season 2), Mariya Ise (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, TIGER & BUNNY 2, Spriggan), Yuki Kaji (Bubble, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Akuma Kun), Junichi Suwabe (ULTRAMAN Season 2, Kotaro Lives Alone) and Kenjiro Tsuda (Thermae Romae Novae) brought the various anime projects to life for fans at the stage event.

Please click herefor more details on the titles.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
