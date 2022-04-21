Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 01:16:49 pm EDT
218.07 USD   -3.59%
01:05pNETFLIX : Holds Master Class to Help Indonesian Writers Sharpen Storytelling Skills →
PU
12:39pMoscow court rules antitrust case against Apple is lawful - RIA
RE
12:30pWall Street loses steam ahead of Fed chair's speech
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Holds Master Class to Help Indonesian Writers Sharpen Storytelling Skills →

04/21/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of its ongoing efforts to contribute to the development of Indonesia's creative industry, Netflix organized a three-day workshop in Jakarta to provide creators with techniques and tips on how to write the script for a television series.

The master class from April 18 to 20 was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, TelkomGroup and Indonesia's Script Writers Association.

The 40 participants from Indonesia's creative industry got to hear from Joe Peracchio, writer and producer of popular shows that include Deception, The Flash and Trojan War. Besides presenting their own "scripts'' for discussion, activities included analyzing the plot development of Netflix hit series Squid Game, and developing the characters of the teenagers in Stranger Things.

Peracchio, lead mentor of the master class, spoke about his experience in drama series writing and gave tips on "creating compelling, relatable, interesting characters for the audience to connect with.''

Kim Va-da, writer of Netflix K-Drama, My Name, joined the master class as an online trainer. She described script writing as a lengthy process of developing a storyline. "The master class is a great way to provoke the participants' thoughts and creativity, which they can apply on the field," she explained.

The workshop reiterates Netflix's continued commitment to bring and amplify local stories to the rest of the world. Examples of made-in-Indonesia films which are distributed on Netflix are Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens and The Night Comes For Us.

Peracchio said he appreciated the enthusiasm and passion of the participants. He added: "I hope to see similar events to be organized in Indonesia not only to further enhance local writers' skills, but also to support these artists in writing stories that are true to them and to their audience."

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 17:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
01:05pNETFLIX : Holds Master Class to Help Indonesian Writers Sharpen Storytelling Skills →
PU
12:39pMoscow court rules antitrust case against Apple is lawful - RIA
RE
12:30pWall Street loses steam ahead of Fed chair's speech
RE
11:45aCompanies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
11:10aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Netflix, Inc. with Lo..
BU
10:17aNETFLIX : A One-Stop-Shop to Find All Your Favorite Categories on Netflix →
PU
10:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Mixed fortunes
09:26aArgus Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $300 From $570, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08:32aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 21, 2022
08:25aLoop Capital Downgrades Netflix to Hold From Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 417 M - -
Net income 2022 4 949 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 226,19 $
Average target price 347,49 $
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-62.45%100 420
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.75%439 594
PROSUS N.V.-39.09%123 936
AIRBNB, INC.-1.17%104 271
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.80%64 924
NASPERS LIMITED-39.53%38 376