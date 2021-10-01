Netflix : Hosts "Netflix Festival Japan 2021" on November 9-10 →

A star-studded two-day lineup event showcasing best-in-class talent, creators and more.

On November 9 - 10 2021, Netflix will host "Netflix Festival Japan 2021" in Tokyo, where we will announce upcoming titles streaming from winter 2021. In addition to announcing our latest lineup, this event will feature distinguished leading Japanese actors and voice actors, as well as a wide array of creators from in and outside of Japan who work on Netflix titles. Netflix plans to introduce its members to an exciting lineup of anime and live action titles. This event will be streamed globally on the Netflix Japan and Netflix Anime YouTube Channels.

In the six years since Netflix became available in Japan, Netflix has streamed a wide array of titles to domestic audiences. We have bolstered our lineup including international live action titles like Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Crash Landing on You, Japanese live-action titles such as The Naked Director and Alice in Borderland that drew attention both in locally and overseas, and anime titles from various genres, including DEVILMAN crybaby, Baki, and Rilakkuma and Kaoru. This two-day event will introduce fans to a wide genre of upcoming titles, star-studded titles from all across the world, Japanese live-action and anime titles, films, series, unscripted shows, documentaries and more.

Tuesday, November 9 (JST) - "Anime Day"

Netflix will introduce titles released between October and December 2021, just in time for the holiday season, including The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Part 2, Super Crooks, and Season 4 of Aggretsuko, as well as titles with long-awaited new seasons, including ULTRAMAN, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Record of Ragnarok, and Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure. Netflix will also provide new updates on films and series that will be released in 2022, including Spriggan, Thermae Romae Novae, and Drifting Home. Fans tuning in will be the first to see new series, art, and trailers. We will also be joined by creators and industry partners behind all of the magic.

Wednesday, November 10 (JST) -"Live Action Day"

Netflix will introduce upcoming Netlflix films We Couldn't Become Adults (which starts streaming November 2021)and Asakusa Kid (premiering on December 9), as well as titles set for release in 2022, including the Netflix series The Journalist, Fishbowl Wives, He's Expecting, and First Love, and the Netflix film Love Like the Falling Petals. In the genre of non-fiction series, Netflix will introduce Love is Blind: Japan, the Japanese version of the global hit reality show, as well as Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary-, which takes a closer look at the excitement of ONE OK ROCK concert. Best-in-class Directors and talents of the upcoming titles will also appear for talk sessions. International stars including Dwayne Johnson from the much anticipated action blockbuster Red Notice, director Rawson Marshall Thurber, Halle Berry, who makes her directorial debut with Bruised, Lily Collins from Emily in Paris, Song Kang from Nevertheless, Matthias Schweighöfer from Army of Thieves, and Asa Butterfield from Sex Education will also be joined through special clips.

During this two-day event, Netflix will also release a video which features upcoming live-action slate, including exclusive clips.

This event will be streamed on the Netflix Japan and Netflix Anime YouTube channels. (11/9: Netflix Anime YouTube https://www.youtube.com/netflixanime , 11/10: Netflix Japan YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/NetflixJP )

■ Titles planned to be introduced (as of 10/2)

Anime

The Way of the Househusband (Part 3 release date: 10/7)

Super Crooks (Release date: 11/25)

Aggretsuko (Season 4: coming in December)

ULTRAMAN (Season 2: coming in 2022)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2: coming in 2022)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1 streaming now)

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure (Rilakkuma and Kaoru streaming now)

Spriggan (Coming in 2022)

Thermae Romae Novae (Coming in 2022)

Drifting Home (Coming in 2022)

...and more!!

International live action titles

Red Notice (Release date: 11/12)

Bruised (Release date: 11/24)

Army of Thieves (Release date: 10/12)

Emily in Paris (Season 2 release date: 12/22)

Sex Education (Season 3 streaming now)

Nevertheless, (Streaming now)

...and more!!

Guests from the Japan live-action title talk session

We Couldn't Become Adults (Release date: 11/5) - Mirai Moriyama/Director Yoshihiro Mori

Asakusa Kid (Release date: 12/9) - Yo Oizumi/Yuya Yanagi/Director Gekidan Hitori

The Journalist (Release date: 2022) - Ryoko Yonekura/Director Michihito Fujii

Fishbowl Wives (Release date: 2022) - Ryoko Shinohara/Director Michiko Namiki

...and more!!