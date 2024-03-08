Netflix Human Rights Statement
(Adopted and effective March 6, 2024)
At Netflix, we aspire to entertain the world, thrilling audiences everywhere.
Our Commitment
We are committed to respecting internationally recognized human rights as defined by the International Bill of Human Rights, including freedom of expression which is so important in a creative company. We also support freedom of association, the right to collective bargaining, the elimination of forced or compulsory labour, the abolition of child labour, an end to workplace discrimination and the creation of a safe and healthy working environment, as informed by the International Labour Organization Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and in accordance with applicable local law. This Human Rights Statement is guided by the framework outlined in the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
How We Entertain The World
Our People: Our members come from very different backgrounds and cultures. To entertain them, we need an employee base that reflects our audience and an inclusive workplace where everyone, whatever their identity, culture or background, can thrive. Netflix is becoming more representative of the members we serve, but increased representation is only part of the journey and we still have a lot more to do. We share more detail about our collective effort in our ESG report available online at ir.netflix.net.
Our Films, Series and Games: Entertaining the world means we program for many cultures and tastes. This diversity can create real tensions about the stories we show on Netflix because people have very different views about what's acceptable - and what's harmful - on screen. While every TV show, film or game on Netflix is different, we approach them all with the same set of principles: we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a wide variety of audiences, cultures and tastes; and we provide ratings, content advisories and parental controls in multiple languages to help members choose what to watch or play. We expect all Netflix employees to support our goal of offering a wide range of stories. At the time of employment, we're clear that, depending on someone's role, they may need to work on TV shows, films or games they perceive to be harmful. We hold ourselves to high standards of business ethics, and haveincreased representationon and
1
off screen. As a global entertainment company, we are transparent about government demands to remove specific titles or episodes of titles from our service, in our ESG report.
Our Operations: We work with suppliers globally who must commit to conducting their business operations in a responsible, safe, honest, and ethical manner. We respect labor, health, and safety rights throughout our supply chains (including production, consumer products, and indirect suppliers). We share more detail in our Supplier Code of Conduct and our UK Modern Slavery Act Statement, which are available online at ir.netflix.net. We're alsodecarbonizing our operationsand value chain, which includes the making of our films and series.
Our Members: We are committed to respecting the privacy rights of our members and enable viewer choice and control, as outlined in our privacy statement.
Our Governance Approach
We endeavor to comply with applicable laws and seek ways to respect human rights when faced with laws, regulations, and government actions that may be in conflict with such human rights. We aim to implement these commitments by conducting human rights due diligence to spot risks and creating approaches to tackle and lessen these risks.
This Statement was informed by input from external stakeholders and will be reviewed and updated on a periodic basis. We encourage all stakeholders including employees, external partners and suppliers to report concernsthat Netflix may inadvertently cause and/or contribute to human rights violations.
This Human Rights Statement as well as management of human rights risks and adverse impacts is overseen by the Chief Legal Officer of Netflix, Inc. and has been approved by the Netflix Board of Directors. It applies to Netflix personnel, our business partners, and others with a direct connection to our company. Periodic updates relating to this Human Rights Statement are provided to the Nominating and Governance Committee of Netflix Board of Directors.
###
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Netflix Inc. published this content on 06 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 21:09:33 UTC.