Netflix Human Rights Statement

(Adopted and effective March 6, 2024)

At Netflix, we aspire to entertain the world, thrilling audiences everywhere.

Our Commitment

We are committed to respecting internationally recognized human rights as defined by the International Bill of Human Rights, including freedom of expression which is so important in a creative company. We also support freedom of association, the right to collective bargaining, the elimination of forced or compulsory labour, the abolition of child labour, an end to workplace discrimination and the creation of a safe and healthy working environment, as informed by the International Labour Organization Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and in accordance with applicable local law. This Human Rights Statement is guided by the framework outlined in the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

How We Entertain The World

Our People: Our members come from very different backgrounds and cultures. To entertain them, we need an employee base that reflects our audience and an inclusive workplace where everyone, whatever their identity, culture or background, can thrive. Netflix is becoming more representative of the members we serve, but increased representation is only part of the journey and we still have a lot more to do. We share more detail about our collective effort in our ESG report available online at ir.netflix.net.

Our Films, Series and Games: Entertaining the world means we program for many cultures and tastes. This diversity can create real tensions about the stories we show on Netflix because people have very different views about what's acceptable - and what's harmful - on screen. While every TV show, film or game on Netflix is different, we approach them all with the same set of principles: we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a wide variety of audiences, cultures and tastes; and we provide ratings, content advisories and parental controls in multiple languages to help members choose what to watch or play. We expect all Netflix employees to support our goal of offering a wide range of stories. At the time of employment, we're clear that, depending on someone's role, they may need to work on TV shows, films or games they perceive to be harmful. We hold ourselves to high standards of business ethics, and haveincreased representationon and