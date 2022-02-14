Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Netflix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Netflix : ISP Speed Index for January 2022 →

02/14/2022 | 01:43pm EST
Two Vietnamese ISPs posted increases in January on the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which ISPs provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.

FPT Telecom and Saigontourist Cable Television both rose by 0.2 Megabit per second (Mbps) to 3.4 Mbps, an improvement from 3.2 Mbps the month prior.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, Australia's MyRepublic NBN also rose by 0.2 Mbps to 3.2 Mbps.

Two ISPs saw decreases of 0.4 Mbps last month. Kuwait's Zajil Telecom fell to 2.4 Mbps from 2.8 Mbps. Honduras' TEVISAT dipped from 2.2 to 1.8 Mbps.

Thirty-one countries and regions were in the top performance-tier in the month of January. Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, and the US all registered an average speed of 3.6 Mbps.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. We also created a separate tool to check your current download performance: visit https://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 413 M - -
Net income 2022 5 076 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 391,31 $
Average target price 513,13 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-35.05%173 727
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.42%582 752
PROSUS N.V.-6.22%200 456
AIRBNB, INC.0.02%104 279
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.84%68 467
NASPERS LIMITED-3.00%61 440