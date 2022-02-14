Netflix : ISP Speed Index for January 2022 →

Two Vietnamese ISPs posted increases in January on the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which ISPs provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.

FPT Telecom and Saigontourist Cable Television both rose by 0.2 Megabit per second (Mbps) to 3.4 Mbps, an improvement from 3.2 Mbps the month prior.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, Australia's MyRepublic NBN also rose by 0.2 Mbps to 3.2 Mbps.

Two ISPs saw decreases of 0.4 Mbps last month. Kuwait's Zajil Telecom fell to 2.4 Mbps from 2.8 Mbps. Honduras' TEVISAT dipped from 2.2 to 1.8 Mbps.

Thirty-one countries and regions were in the top performance-tier in the month of January. Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, and the US all registered an average speed of 3.6 Mbps.