Netflix : ISP Speed Index for January 2022 →

Two Vietnamese ISPs posted increases in January on the Netflix ISP Speed Index, our monthly update on which ISPs provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.
FPT Telecom and Saigontourist Cable Television both rose by 0.2 Megabit per second (Mbps) to 3.4 Mbps, an improvement from 3.2 Mbps the month prior.
Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, Australia's MyRepublic NBN also rose by 0.2 Mbps to 3.2 Mbps.
Two ISPs saw decreases of 0.4 Mbps last month. Kuwait's Zajil Telecom fell to 2.4 Mbps from 2.8 Mbps. Honduras' TEVISAT dipped from 2.2 to 1.8 Mbps.
Thirty-one countries and regions were in the top performance-tier in the month of January. Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, and the US all registered an average speed of 3.6 Mbps.
The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network. Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions. We also created a separate tool to check your current download performance: visit https://FAST.com on any internet browser or download the FAST Speed TestiOS or Android app.