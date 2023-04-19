Advanced search
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23:15 2023-04-19 am EDT
323.44 USD   -3.08%
10:11aNetflix, Inc. : Netflix, Inc: Message received
MS
10:10aNetflix Subscriber Growth Softens Due To Strict Approach To Account Sharing : nevertheless, company says pleased with initial results
AQ
09:27aDeutsche Bank Raises Netflix Price Target to $410 From $400, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix, Inc. : Netflix, Inc: Message received

04/19/2023 | 10:11am EDT
The world's leading streaming company, which released highly anticipated quarterly results yesterday, has clearly understood the message sent with force by its various shareholders.

Three things stand out. Firstly, the nominal growth in turnover of 3.7% compared to the first quarter of last year, positive on paper but below inflation in reality; in constant dollars, the activity seems to have reached a plateau, and this for two years now.

Secondly, a modest increase in subscribers, with only two million additional paying members since the previous quarter; however, Netflix has launched its anti-sharing initiatives in a few markets - not yet in the US though. So the impact of these measures seems to have been limited, although it was expected.

Third, cash profit, or free cash flow, reached $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023 - as much as in the four quarters of the previous year combined. The source of this improvement is not hard to find: Netflix has simply cut back on new content investments, as investors were rightly demanding.

Is this a "quick fix" or a genuine change of direction? Perhaps a bit of both. The management is resuming investments as of the second quarter. It is now promising $3.5 billion of free cash flow for the year: that is still forty-three times the current market capitalization of $150 billion.

To what extent will this savings program impact the acquisition of new subscribers in the face of the rise of the major studios in the streaming market? This is a question that can be asked. Already, some are lamenting that Netflix is slipping into syrupy sitcoms with low production costs, leaving the big blockbusters to its rivals.

The streaming industry, emerging hungover after a few years of euphoria, is streamlining its approach as the competitive landscape stabilizes: Disney is raising its prices; Paramount is making it clear it won't be able to go it alone; Warner Bros is undergoing a severe slimming down and unifying its offerings; when Netflix is scaling back its once wild content production ambitions.

None of these players has a choice - they all have to adapt to the new online consumption patterns of their users - but there is still a long way to go before they can recoup the colossal content investments needed to acquire and retain subscribers.

One piece of good news for Netflix, however, is that its debt rating has been revised to investment grade by Moody's - for such a capital-intensive business, a definite plus in a context of rising interest rates.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33 894 M - -
Net income 2023 5 002 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
EV / Sales 2024 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 333,70 $
Average target price 359,62 $
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.13.16%148 612
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.40%441 342
PROSUS N.V.10.07%98 526
AIRBNB, INC.39.40%75 248
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.72%63 900
NASPERS LIMITED19.46%37 566
