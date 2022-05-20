Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 02:34:01 pm EDT
181.11 USD   -1.29%
02:21pNETFLIX INVESTOR NEWS : Robbins LLP is Investigating Netflix, Inc. (NLFX) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
02:20p'STRANGER THINGS' : Netflix shares first 8 minutes of Season 4
AQ
11:28a'HEARTSTOPPER' : Netflix renews LGBTQ series for Seasons 2 and 3
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix Investor News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Netflix, Inc. (NLFX) on Behalf of Shareholders

05/20/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws by failing to disclose slower acquisition growth and difficulties retaining customers. Netflix operates an entertainment platform.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Netflix, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Netflix, on January 20, 2022, Netflix reported that it “slightly over-forecasted paid net adds in Q4,” adding 8.3 million subscribers compared to the 8.5 million forecast. The Company also stated that, despite “healthy” retention and engagement, it only expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during first quarter 2022, below the 4.0 million net adds in the prior year period. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $110.75, or 21.7%, to close at $397.50 per share on January 21, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2022, Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, compared to prior guidance expecting the Company to add 2.5 million net subscribers. The Company cited the slowing revenue growth to four factors, including account sharing with an estimated 100 million additional households and competition with other streaming services. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $122.42, or over 35%, to close at $226.19 per share on April 20, 2022.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares or call options of Netflix (NFLX), or sold put options, between October 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022, you have legal options. Contact Robbins LLP for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Netflix, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 417 M - -
Net income 2022 4 949 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 515 M 81 515 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 183,48 $
Average target price 347,49 $
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-69.54%81 515
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.18%415 165
PROSUS N.V.-38.12%122 781
AIRBNB, INC.-31.43%72 665
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.57%45 635
NASPERS LIMITED-35.89%38 727