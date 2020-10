Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* NETFLIX IS INCREASING ITS MOST POPULAR PLAN TO $14 TODAY, PREMIUM TIER INCREASING TO $18 - THE VERGE

* NETFLIX IS INTRODUCING PRICE HIKES FOR ITS US SUBSCRIBERS TODAY - THE VERGE

* NETFLIX'S BASIC PLAN IN U.S. WILL REMAIN $9 A MONTH - THE VERGE