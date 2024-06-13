Can a group of real estate scammers pull off a 10-billion-yen scam without getting caught? This is the intriguing premise ofTokyo Swindlers, a masterful crime thriller series about realty fraudsters driven by greed. Based on Ko Shinjo's novel of the same name, the series is directed and scripted by the award-winning Hitoshi One (Moteki,Elpis).

The teaser trailer introduces viewers to the main players in the high-stakes quest for land: the highly professional "land swindlers" who pull off group cons, the developers who fall for their clever schemes, and the police who are closing in on the crooks. The show promises a thrilling plot filled with deception, intense psychological drama, and heart-pounding suspense - bound to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Meet the cast

Tokyo Swindlersfeatures an impressive lineup of actors who bring this high-stakes world of fraud to life:

Go Ayano (Yu Yu Hakusho,Let's Go Karaoke!,A Family) as Takumi Tsujimoto, who plays the role of negotiator for the group of land swindlers

Etsushi Toyokawa(Baian the Assassin, M.D.1 & 2,Kingdom2: Far and Away) as Harrison Yamanaka, the leader of the scammers, and a master con man who mentors Takumi

Kazuki Kitamura, Eiko Koike, Pierre Taki, Shota Sometani and Anthony play the other swindlers who take part in the unprecedented 10-billion-yen scam

Izumi Matsuoka, Kaito Yoshimura, Satoru Matsuo, Taro Suruga,Makita Sports and Koji Yamamotoplay the real estate developers and owners who fall prey to the swindlers and the suspicious figures that surround them

Elaiza Ikedaand Lily Frankyplay the police, who are hot on the criminals' trail

How will these crooks execute their biggest scam yet? Tokyo Swindlersstreams on July 25, only on Netflix.

StoryReal estate prices in Tokyo have once again begun to skyrocket. Takumi Tsujimoto (Go Ayano) meets Harrison Yamanaka (Etsushi Toyokawa), the leader of a notorious group of real estate swindlers. Along with informer Takeshita (Kazuki Kitamura), impostor recruiter Reiko (Eiko Koike), and legal advisor Goto (Pierre Taki), Takumi helps carry out real estate fraud as a negotiator. Their next target is the biggest yet: a 10 billion yen real estate scam. While the swindlers engage in a clever back-and-forth with land owners and major developers who are desperate to repurpose land, the police relentlessly pursue them. Meanwhile, both Takumi's past and Harrison's immoral methods are revealed gradually. The con artists take massive risks to make fraudulent deals as the police chase them. Can they pull off their 10 billion yen scheme?

About the SeriesTitle: Tokyo Swindlers Screenplay and Directed by: Hitoshi One Cast: Go Ayano, Etsushi Toyokawa Kazuki Kitamura, Eiko Koike, Pierre Taki, Shota Sometani Izumi Matsuoka, Kaito Yoshimura, Anthony, Satoru Matsuo, Taro Suruga, Makita Sports Elaiza Ikeda, Lily Franky, Koji Yamamoto Based on the novel: "Tokyo Swindlers" by Ko Shinjo (published by Shueisha Bunko) © Ko Shinjo/Shueisha Producers: Kenichi Yoshida, Harue Miyake Presented by: Netflix A Production by: Nikkatsu Corporation, Booster Project

Launch date: July 25, 2024 Episode: 7 episodes https://www.netflix.com/tokyoswindlers

#TokyoSwindlers