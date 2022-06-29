Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
178.36 USD   -0.69%
05:12pNETFLIX : Japanese series 'The Queen of Villains' Main cast Announcement →
PU
04:07pFactbox-Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers
RE
03:16pMFE is long-term investor in ProSieben, CEO says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Japanese series 'The Queen of Villains' Main cast Announcement →

06/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Netflix today announced the casting of the starring role in the new series 'The Queen of Villains', which tells the unknown story of Dump Matsumoto, a professional wrestler who spurred the women's professional wrestling boom with her cult-like popularity and took Japan by storm in the 1980s. Popular Japanese comedian Yuriyan Retriever will star in the titular role, which is set for release in 2023.

  • Popular comedian Yuriyan Retriever is set to star in the titular role ofDump Matsumoto, who spurred the women's pro wrestling boom of the 1980s and was fearedas the "strongest 'heel'(villain) in women's pro wrestling history."

  • Over one year, Yuriyan Retriever will train under former star pro wrestler Chigusa Nagayo to prepare for the role of a pro wrestler.

  • Written and produced by Osamu Suzuki, he will team up with director Kazuya Shiraishi for this unique project.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 372 M - -
Net income 2022 4 933 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79 792 M 79 792 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 179,60 $
Average target price 297,41 $
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-70.19%79 792
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.92%444 931
PROSUS N.V.-17.83%90 324
AIRBNB, INC.-41.42%62 074
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-47.34%43 358
NASPERS LIMITED-6.83%30 826