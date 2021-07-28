Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Jennifer Garner Enters Multi-picture Creative Partnership With Netflix→

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business

28 July 2021
GlobalUnited States

A Sequel To YES DAY In The Works

  • Netflix and Jennifer Garner will continue to work together through a new partnership across multiple new films for Garner to star in and produce.

  • This builds on Netflix's relationship with Garner who starred in and produced YES DAY, a family comedy also starring Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega. The film was seen by 62 million households in the first four weeks and is Netflix's biggest Kids & Family film release.

  • As one of the films under the deal, a sequel to the fan favorite YES DAY is currently in development with Garner set to produce and reprise her role as 'Allison Torres'.

  • Outside of the deal, Garner will next star in sci-fi film The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo and is also set to star in and produce comedy film Family Leave inspired by New York Times Bestselling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal's book Bedtime For Mommy.

  • Quote from Jennifer Garner: 'Having known Scott for fifteen years, there is a reason his relationships in the business stand the test of time. He is as true blue as he is smart and intuitive about filmmaking. Reed, Ted, and Scott have built a safe, collaborative home for storytellers- I am honored to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing YES DAY to life. Seeing Netflix's global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can't wait. I am grateful for Netflix's continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership.'

  • Quote from Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film: 'I first worked with Jen on The Kingdom 14 years ago and consider myself very lucky to still be in business with her today. As an actor, she's proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer. We look forward to celebrating another YES DAY with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects.'

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
12:23p'OUTER BANKS' : John B, Sarah slow dance in Season 2 clip
AQ
12:14pNETFLIX : Jennifer Garner Enters Multi-picture Creative Partnership With Netflix..
PU
12:05p'FAST & LOOSE' : Will Smith to star in action-thriller coming to Netflix
AQ
11:26aNEW YORK CITY'S LEGENDARY PARIS THEA : What Film Lovers Can Expect→
PU
07/27Google parent Alphabet reaches record quarterly revenue, profit in ad boom
RE
07/27Mattel expects strong holiday season as Barbie demand swells
RE
07/27NETFLIX : LOKILLO LAUGHS AT THE PANDEMIC AND AFFIRMS THAT “NOTHING IS THE ..
PU
07/27Google parent Alphabet reaches record quarterly revenue, profit in ad boom
RE
07/27NETFLIX : Nine Emotions, Nine Visions, Nine Stories! →
PU
07/27NETFLIX : Introducing Our First Music Creative and Production Team in the Asia P..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 666 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,07x
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 518,91 $
Average target price 594,13 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-4.04%229 667
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.92%545 158
PROSUS N.V.-23.43%129 403
AIRBNB, INC.-3.56%86 126
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.16%86 049
NASPERS LIMITED-15.66%70 815