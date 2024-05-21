(from top left to right) Lee Yong-jin, Kim Do-hoon, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Lee Hye-ri, Karina (from top left to right) Lee Yong-jin, Kim Do-hoon, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Lee Hye-ri, Karina

Do you like solving a good mystery? Crafted by the visionary producer Jeong Jong-yeon (The Devil's Plan, The Great Escape, High School Mystery Club), the new Korean unscripted seriesAgents of Mysteryweaves together brain games and collaborative problem-solving with six agents - Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina - making one special team. Set to premiere on June 18, this show is all about mystery in detailed large-scale set designs. Fans are treated to a teaser video that offers a glimpse into the adventures that await.

From popular comedians to singers, six personalities find themselves as agents transported to secretive sites to investigate cases and complete missions with their combined intellect. Amid mysteries and clues, their skills and teamwork are put to the ultimate test.

Meet the agents

Lee Yong-jin: The seasoned comedian and singer, this Baeksang Arts Award-winner leads the group with humor and unexpected wisdom.

John Park: This Korean-American R&B artist and reality TV veteran brings his sharp reasoning and strategic prowess to the team.

Lee Eun-ji: Winner of the 2023 Baeksang Arts Award for Best Female Variety Performer, Eun-ji injects her vibrant personality and comedic brilliance into the mix.

Lee Hye-ri: The beloved actress and variety star, known for her role inReply 1988, lights up the screen with her bubbly personality.

Kim Do-hoon: The breakout star from Disney+'s Moving, Kim Do-hoon proves his mettle as a quick-thinking newcomer to reality TV.

Karina: Aespa's fearless leader showcases her bravery and resourcefulness, ready to tackle any challenge.

Prepare to join these marvelous agents as they unravel the mysteries that lie ahead in Agents of Mystery, streaming on June 18, only on Netflix.