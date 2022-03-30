Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Lands Deal with Skydance and Spyglass to Reimagine the “Spy Kids” Franchise with Robert Rodriguez Directing →

03/30/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Netflix has closed a deal with Skydance to produce a reimagining of the successful 2001 Spy Kids franchise alongside Spyglass Media, LLC ("Spyglass") and creator and director Robert Rodriguez (We Can Be Heroes, Alita: Battle Angel).

  • Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the next film, which will introduce the world to a new family of spies. The film will mark Rodriguez's second family film with Netflix, following the breakout success of the 2020 family action film We Can Be Heroes.

  • David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max will also produce.

  • Spyglass owns the Spy Kids franchise. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

  • Rodriguez launched Spy Kids with the original film in 2001, followed by Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), and Spy Kids: All The Time In The World (2011). Collectively, the franchise has earned over $550 million at the worldwide box office

  • Netflix's expanding slate of all-audience movies includes Shawn Levy's time travel spectacle film The Adam Project, Robert Rodriguez's action-packed family film We Can Be Heroes, family comedy YES DAY, starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega; as well as the upcoming fantasy adventure Slumberland, directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Jason Momoa, Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown back as the clever and fearless detective, and the enchanting fantasy The School for Good Evil, starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

  • In addition to Spy Kids, Skydance's slate with Netflix includes the upcoming Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, which recently premiered on March 11, as well as the mega-hits The Old Guard and 6 Underground. Skydance's upcoming slate also includes the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, the seventh and eighth installments of the wildly popular Mission: Impossible series, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

  • Spyglass is a global premium content company, led by Gary Barber, focused on developing, producing, financing and distributing motion pictures and television programming across all platforms for worldwide audiences. The company also has strategic backing from Lantern Capital Partners, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group. Spyglass recently relaunched the horror franchise, Scream, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, with the next installment heading into production this summer. Later this year, Spyglass' revival of Hellraiser will debut on Hulu.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
02:15pNETFLIX : Lands Deal with Skydance and Spyglass to Reimagine the “Spy Kids” Fr..
PU
12:13pOUR PROGRESS ON SUSTAINABILITY : One Year In →
PU
11:59a'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
AQ
11:32a'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5
AQ
11:18aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 35%
RE
11:13aNETFLIX : How Judd Apatow Mined Quarantine for Comedy to Make ‘The Bubble' →
PU
01:35aSweden's NENT aims to change name to Viaplay
RE
12:55aALICE IN BORDERLAND : Season2 Cast Announcement & Comment Clip Debut →
PU
03/29Analysis-Sony launches Game Pass counterattack with subscription service upgrade
RE
03/29WILLIAM ACKMAN : Pershing Square's Ackman retiring from 'vocal' activist life
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 420 M - -
Net income 2022 5 088 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 391,82 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-34.96%173 954
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.43%459 416
PROSUS N.V.-31.61%142 274
AIRBNB, INC.5.42%111 222
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.30%72 705
NASPERS LIMITED-30.90%45 357