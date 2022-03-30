Netflix : Lands Deal with Skydance and Spyglass to Reimagine the “Spy Kids” Franchise with Robert Rodriguez Directing →

Netflix has closed a deal with Skydance to produce a reimagining of the successful 2001 Spy Kids franchise alongside Spyglass Media, LLC ("Spyglass") and creator and director Robert Rodriguez (We Can Be Heroes, Alita: Battle Angel).

Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the next film, which will introduce the world to a new family of spies. The film will mark Rodriguez's second family film with Netflix, following the breakout success of the 2020 family action film We Can Be Heroes.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max will also produce.

Spyglass owns the Spy Kids franchise. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

Rodriguez launched Spy Kids with the original film in 2001, followed by Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), and Spy Kids: All The Time In The World (2011). Collectively, the franchise has earned over $550 million at the worldwide box office

Netflix's expanding slate of all-audience movies includes Shawn Levy's time travel spectacle film The Adam Project, Robert Rodriguez's action-packed family film We Can Be Heroes, family comedy YES DAY, starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega; as well as the upcoming fantasy adventure Slumberland, directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Jason Momoa, Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown back as the clever and fearless detective, and the enchanting fantasy The School for Good Evil, starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

In addition to Spy Kids, Skydance's slate with Netflix includes the upcoming Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, which recently premiered on March 11, as well as the mega-hits The Old Guard and 6 Underground. Skydance's upcoming slate also includes the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, the seventh and eighth installments of the wildly popular Mission: Impossible series, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.