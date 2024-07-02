Production has commenced in Northern Ireland on Lisa McGee's (Derry Girls) new Netflix comedy thriller series, How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. The lead cast will include Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne as three childhood friends, now in their late 30s, who come together over news of a fourth friend's death, leading them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as they try to piece together the truth of the past.

Creator, writer and executive producer Lisa McGee said: "I couldn't be more excited to start production on How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. I've loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara - three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives. A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let's go girls!"

Casting News

Saoirse - Roísín Gallagher(The Dry, The Lovers)

Robyn - Sinéad Keenan(Little Boy Blue, Unforgotten)

Dara - Caoilfhionn Dunne(A Thousand Blows, Industry)

AboutHow To Get To Heaven From Belfast

Clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse, glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn, and dependable, inhibited carer Dara have been a tight-knit group since school. Now in their late 30s, but still as close as ever, these three friends are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives. When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, Greta, a series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past. A show about friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn't turn out quite like you'd expected.