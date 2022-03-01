Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Netflix : Lindsay Lohan Enters Two-Picture Creative Partnership With Netflix →

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
  • Netflix and Lindsay Lohan will continue to work together through a new partnership where Lohan will star in two new films.

  • Lohan will also star in the upcoming Netflix holiday romcom, Falling for Christmas, which will premiere later this year.

  • In the film, Lohan plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

  • Quote from Christina Rogers, Director Independent Film: "We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."

  • Lindsay Lohan Headshot(please download) (photo credit: Scott Everett White)

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 421 M - -
Net income 2022 5 085 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float -
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 394,52 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-34.51%175 152
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.79%513 590
PROSUS N.V.-24.63%158 619
AIRBNB, INC.-9.01%95 995
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.07%70 419
NASPERS LIMITED-21.99%48 300