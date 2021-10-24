Netflix : "Love like the falling petals” new Netflix Japanese film,gets its teaser trailer & teaser art →

Netflix today revealed the teaser trailer, teaser art and the launch date of upcoming film Love Like the Falling Petals. Starring Kento Nakajima and Honoka Matsumoto, the film is directed by Yohihiro Fukagawa and will be released on March 24 in 2022.

The film is a tale of love that encapsulates the transience and beauty of cherry blossoms based on a bestselling novel of the same name in Japan by Keisuke Uyama from Shueisha, produced by Kei Haruna, known for the top romance films spanning from Crying Out Love in the Center of the World and Be With You, to My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday and Let Me Eat Your Pancreas.

Haruto, an aspiring photographer, falls head over heels for his hair stylist Misaki. When he finally finds the courage to ask Misaki out, it seems to be happily ever after for the young couple... until Misaki develops a rare disease under which she rapidly ages before their eyes.