  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : "Love like the falling petals” new Netflix Japanese film,gets its teaser trailer & teaser art →

10/24/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Netflix today revealed the teaser trailer, teaser art and the launch date of upcoming film Love Like the Falling Petals. Starring Kento Nakajima and Honoka Matsumoto, the film is directed by Yohihiro Fukagawa and will be released on March 24 in 2022.

The film is a tale of love that encapsulates the transience and beauty of cherry blossoms based on a bestselling novel of the same name in Japan by Keisuke Uyama from Shueisha, produced by Kei Haruna, known for the top romance films spanning from Crying Out Love in the Center of the World and Be With You, to My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday and Let Me Eat Your Pancreas.

Haruto, an aspiring photographer, falls head over heels for his hair stylist Misaki. When he finally finds the courage to ask Misaki out, it seems to be happily ever after for the young couple... until Misaki develops a rare disease under which she rapidly ages before their eyes.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 703 M - -
Net income 2021 4 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 294 B 294 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 664,78 $
Average target price 644,91 $
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.22.94%294 466
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.66%624 281
PROSUS N.V.-10.76%290 797
AIRBNB, INC.13.52%103 224
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.76%89 044
NASPERS LIMITED-11.74%73 119