  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Netflix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Netflix : Megahit "Squid Game" puts focus squarely on Netflix's overseas growth

10/19/2021 | 12:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix series

(Reuters) - The success of the South Korean dystopian drama series "Squid Game" has led investors to bet on Netflix Inc's plans to explore more international content to boost slowing subscriber growth.

With a 111 million-strong fan base in just 27 days after its release, the low-cost survival drama has become Netflix's biggest original show launch ever, underpinning its efforts to ramp up investments in overseas content.

"We continue to view international expansion as a key driver of subscriber growth, particularly in less-penetrated, emerging markets," Guggenheim analysts said in a client note.

In the first half of the year, the streaming giant had reported its slowest pace of subscriber additions since 2013 due to the coronavirus-led break in production.

But, as "Squid Game" became an instant worldwide sensation after launching towards the end of the third quarter, analysts said actual global subscriber additions can topple estimates of 3.8 million and benefit the next three months too.

THE CONTEXT

Netflix has lost a lot of market share since the onset of the pandemic as newer, more exclusive platforms gained quick popularity from stay-at-home entertainment seekers.

Apple TV+, for instance, is banking on the success of "Ted Lasso" and raised its share of the global streaming pie by 75% this year, according to research firm Parrot Analytics.

Netflix's most formidable challenger Disney+ sits on a base of 116 million paying subscribers in a short span of two years.

Meanwhile, AT&T-owned HBO Max raised its global subscribers forecast to between 70 million and 73 million by July, indicating the preference to stream content-on-demand is here to stay.

For a graphic on Global streaming market share:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/qwKJf/

International shows like "Money Heist", "Lupin" and "The Crown" have drawn cross-border fame and several Emmy award nominations, helping steady the overseas subscriber growth.

"The streaming wars, as they currently stand, are not a battle to unseat Netflix within viewers' homes, but rather to earn a place alongside the red giant," MoffettNathanson analysts said in a research note.

Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-17/squid-game-season-2-series-worth-900-million-to-netflix-so-far?sref=y3YMCJ4e that "Squid Games" would add about $900 million to the company's value, citing internal documents.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Analysts estimate Netflix's third-quarter revenue to grow 16.14% to $7.48 billion when it reports results on Oct. 19

* Earnings per share is estimated at $2.56

* As of Friday's close, its shares have gained about 16% so far this year

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* Wall Street analysts are largely bullish, with 33 out of 45 rating the stock "buy" or higher, while eight have a "hold" rating and four rate it as a "sell" or lower.

* The median price target is $650 versus the current price of $629.84

For a graphic on Fewer signups for Netflix as restrictions ease:

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/yok5Y/

QUARTER REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, MET,

ENDING IBES ESTIMATE (IN MISSED

FOR MILLIONS)

SUBSCRIBER

ADDITIONS

(IN MILLIONS)

Jun. 30 2021 1.04 1.54 Beat

Mar. 31 2021 6.25 3.98 Missed

Dec. 31 2020 6.1 8.51 Beat

Sep. 30 2020 3.4 2.2 Missed

Jun. 30 2020 8.07 10.09 Beat

Mar. 31 2020 7.47 15.67 Beat

Dec. 31 2019 7.63 8.77 Beat

Sep. 30 2019 6.73 6.77 Beat

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Arun Koyyur)

By Eva Mathews


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 668 M - -
Net income 2021 4 769 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 282 B 282 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,86x
EV / Sales 2022 8,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 637,97 $
Average target price 617,26 $
Spread / Average Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.17.98%282 363
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.88%606 847
PROSUS N.V.-16.55%272 798
AIRBNB, INC.17.38%104 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.18%92 031
DOORDASH, INC.50.87%72 342