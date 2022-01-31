Netflix : New faces arrive at las Encinas... Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa y Álex Pastrana join the cast of the sixth season of ELITE →

Madrid, January 31, 2022 - Netflix today announced the new additions to the cast of the sixth season of ELITE.

Ander Puig (Ser o no ser,El trayecto), Carmen Arrufat (HIT, The Innocence),Álvaro de Juana (HIT, Luimelia), Ana Bokesa (Capítulo Cero, La que se avecina) and Álex Pastrana (Welcome to a Edén, The Protected). New characters arrive to once again test the friendship of the seniors.

Created by Carlos Montero (The Mess You Leave Behind, Physics or Chemistry) y Jaime Vaca (Cable Girls, A Different View), this new seasons is directed by Lino Escalera (High Seas, Traición), Kike Maíllo (Alma, Eva) and Elena Trapé (HIT, The Distances).

About Zeta Studios

ZETA Studios was created with the objective of designing, creating, and producing fiction content for the main platforms, distribution, and exhibition markets.

Recent projects include the production of the series Élite, a worldwide phenomenon, Reyes de la noche, the feature film Sounds Like Love, a film adaptation of the novels by Elísabet Benavent, and The Neighbor, the first Netflix comedy in Spain.

Currently and in different stages of production are the series ¡García!, Días mejores and Sin Huellas.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.