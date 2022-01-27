Netflix : Novelas Put a New Spin on a Beloved Format →

Watch what's coming soon here.

For many of us, novelas are synonymous with entertainment in Latin America and have paved the way for much of the storytelling we create today. These onscreen tales, or "festival of emotions" as I like to call them, touch on universal truths, often holding up a mirror to our daily lives (albeit slightly more dramatic at times), and offer a window to another world through stories rooted in passion, mystery, intrigue and drama. And I'm happy to share that in 2022, there will be plenty more stories to explore through an exciting slate of upcoming Netflix novelas.

A Netflix novela pairs the best of series with the best of novelas - taking so much of what we love from the novelas we grew up watching, combined with the edge, pace and freedom of the streaming world.

Just like the classic novelas we love, Netflix novelas are built with dramatic elements at their core while also tackling contemporary themes and modern issues, for example, ¿Quién mató a Sara? is a high stakes family drama that also delves into the difficult journey of surrogacy; Rebelde is a classic coming-of-age story that also features modern takes on relationships; and while Madre solo hay dos has some outrageous storylines, it makes us think about motherhood in new ways. The result is something that feels new, yet familiar.

We are excited to keep innovating within this genre while paying homage to its rich heritage with these upcoming releases.

WHO KILLED SARA? S3 Release date: June 1 New talent confirmed for the third season: Rebecca Jones, Jean Reno Just when we thought we knew who planned to have Sara killed, everything changed during the final scene of the second season when Nicandro mentions that it was not Marifer but "us" who killed her. Who is behind the truth? Who really killed Sara? First Look images

PÁLPITO Release date: April 6 In this Colombian production, Simon's wife is murdered in order to extract her heart and transplant it to Camila, the wife of a wealthy man. In search of revenge, Simon immerses himself in the dangerous world of organ trafficking. In his frantic search, destiny will make him fall in love with Camila, the woman who survived thanks to his murdered wife's heart. The ultimate climax will be reached when they both discover the truth. Starring Ana Lucía Domínguez, Michel Brown and Sebastián Martinez. First Look

DONDE HUBO FUEGO Release date: 2022 Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela "El Chascas", the force behind the worldwide success ¿Quién mató a Sara?, the Mexican novela Donde hubo fuego is a homage to those women and men who put their life on the line to save us. Through its stellar cast, that includes Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, Iván Amozurrutia, Antonio Sotillo, Polo Morín, Daniel Gama, Humberto Busto, Oka Giner, Plutarco Haza and Esmeralda Pimentel, among others, we'll be witness to what occurs on the inside and outside of a fire station. Mystery, adventure and romance will intertwine in this story that will be released in 2022 on Netflix. First look images

REBELDE S2 Release date: 2022 The second season of Rebelde will arrive this year along with the entry of Okane, a new student played by the Mexican musician, singer and producer Saak, who will set the EWS on fire. First Look

TRIADA Start of production: January 26 Maite Perroni and the creator of Dark Desire, Leticia López Margalli are back and full of drama and mystery. Both find themselves in preparation of Triada under the Argos production, a new project where the characters immerse themselves in their own past, to decipher, one by one, the secrets of their lives. Cast: Maite Perroni, David Chocarro, Ofelia Medina, Nuria Bages, Flavio Medina, Ana Layevska, Rodrigo Cachero, Daniella Valdez, y Aldo Gallardo.

MADRE DE ALQUILER Start of production: February 2022 In Madre de alquiler, a young indegenous woman (starring Shaní Lozano) surrogates her womb to a powerful family. Years later, she will discover that everything she believed about her pregnancy was a lie. In this story, produced by Argos, the protagonist will question the significance of motherhood, whilst living a romance full of contradictions in the midst of a society full of prejudice. First Look