  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Netflix : Now You Can Easily Tidy Up Your Continue Watching Row on All Devices →

12/08/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Inbox zero might be hard to achieve on email, but why can't you bring that same enthusiasm to your 'Continue Watching' row? We heard you, and that's why we're introducing a new way for members to give your 'Continue Watching' row a fresh start.

Starting today, members around the world can remove a TV show or movie from your 'Continue Watching' row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply click on a show or film, and select "Remove from Continue Watching" from the page options. If you change your mind, you can also undo that removal by clicking the back arrow button.

Whether you're deleting a new pick you're not feeling, an old favorite you've rewatched too many times or Marie Kondo-ing your whole row, this new button lets you constantly keep your 'Continue Watching' row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can't wait to watch.

This feature is already available on both web and mobile devices, and we're excited to extend this capability to TV.

We are always working to improve the Netflix experience so our service is quick and easy to use. How will you tidy up your 'Continue Watching' row?

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 21:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 714 M - -
Net income 2021 4 869 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 277 B 277 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales 2022 8,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 625,58 $
Average target price 650,70 $
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.15.69%277 102
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.20%567 311
PROSUS N.V.-14.03%269 226
AIRBNB, INC.23.19%114 680
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.33%73 880
NASPERS LIMITED-15.81%63 429