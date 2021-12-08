Netflix : Now You Can Easily Tidy Up Your Continue Watching Row on All Devices →

Inbox zero might be hard to achieve on email, but why can't you bring that same enthusiasm to your 'Continue Watching' row? We heard you , and that's why we're introducing a new way for members to give your 'Continue Watching' row a fresh start.

Starting today, members around the world can remove a TV show or movie from your 'Continue Watching' row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply click on a show or film, and select "Remove from Continue Watching" from the page options. If you change your mind, you can also undo that removal by clicking the back arrow button.

Whether you're deleting a new pick you're not feeling, an old favorite you've rewatched too many times or Marie Kondo-ing your whole row, this new button lets you constantly keep your 'Continue Watching' row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can't wait to watch.

This feature is already available on both web and mobile devices, and we're excited to extend this capability to TV.

We are always working to improve the Netflix experience so our service is quick and easy to use. How will you tidy up your 'Continue Watching' row?